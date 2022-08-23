ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Katye Campbell wins bid for second School Board term against newcomer Kim Hough

By Bailey Gallion and Jamie Groh, Florida Today
School board member Katye Campbell was reelected for a second term on the Brevard County School Board on Tuesday.

Campbell is one of two Republicans currently on the School Board. She represents District 5, which includes Bayside High School, Heritage High School and Melbourne Jr./Sr. High School. Out of 20,589 votes, Campbell took 57.72% and Hough took 42.28%.

Campbell told FLORIDA TODAY she and her team were "tired, but relieved," Tuesday night. She said she was glad the School Board races on the ballot were decided by strong margins.

"It's pretty clear that the county made their decision," Campbell said.

Dunne could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Campbell won the endorsement of the Brevard Republican Executive Committee, Moms for Liberty, Sheriff Wayne Ivey and other local conservatives, while Hough had the support of the Brevard Democratic Party, Families for Safe Schools and LGBTQ-advocacy organization Equality Florida.

Campbell, a former school teacher, voted against the decision to institute a mask mandate in Fall 2021. She has expressed concerns about sexual material in books available to students in school libraries and about transgender students sharing locker rooms and bathrooms with the opposite sex.

However, she has earned criticism from some on the right for her vote to place a property tax increase for Brevard Public Schools on the November ballot. While the district says the millage increase will fund much-needed raises for teachers, critics of BPS including State Rep. Randy Fine believe the district should fund raises by better managing its finances.

During the campaign, Campbell said her four years on the school board had been invaluable in gaining in-depth knowledge about education finance in Florida as well as helping her forge relationships with principals, teachers, parents and students.

"Those relationships help me get the big picture when we make decisions," Campbell said. "The last four years gave me significant time to demonstrate how I communicate and work well with others."

Differences among candidates:Election 2022: School Board candidates square off over accountability, finances, culture war

Hough had criticized Campbell’s remarks about transgender students and said she would stand up against “book banning” attempts and protect the rights of LGBTQ students. The Brevard chapter of Moms for Liberty nicknamed Hough “hateful Hough” and shared screenshots of social media comments by Hough stating that conservative anti-mask parents were raising bigoted, racist, sociopathic children.

Hough is a founder of Families for Safe Schools, a group that formed in 2021 to advocate for mask requirements in Brevard schools. The group has since expanded its agenda to include gun safety, LGBTQ student rights and opposition to censorship in history classes and school libraries.

The district 5 race brought in the smallest amount of campaign contributions of the three School Board races on the ballot Tuesday night. Campbell raised almost $18,000 and Hough raised about $12,000.

Bailey Gallion is the education reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallion at 321-242-3786 or bgallion@floridatoday.com.

