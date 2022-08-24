Report: Families to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the National Retail Federation, the average American family with kids ranging from elementary through high school will spend $864 on school supplies this year, an increase of $168 from 2019 .

Tyson Thundercloud is a father of 3 and he works at Festival Supermarket. He said the cost of school supplies has been having a huge impact on his family’s financial situation.

“Everything has gone up from clothing to notebooks,” he said. “For us lower income people it is a huge effect,” he added.

Marsha Ballentine has six grandchildren. She’s worried about this upcoming school year because of the money involved.

On June 30, the pandemic-era government funding for free breakfast and lunch at public schools expired, which means parents now have to apply for the assistance.

“I don’t know how some of them are going to do it,” she said.

Consumer prices have risen 8.5 percent since July 2021 , according to the consumer price index.

For apparel, consumer prices have risen 5.1 percent since July 2021, according to the same metric.

