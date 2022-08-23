Laurel Lee beats Kelli Stargel, 3 others to become Republican nominee for Florida's new CD 15

Laurel Lee will become the first Republican Party nominee for Florida's new 15th Congressional District.

Lee, who resigned from her position as Gov. Ron DeSantis' secretary of state to run, beat out a highly competitive field for the open seat, winning just over 41% of votes in Tuesday's primary, according to Florida's Department of Election's unofficial results. State Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland had nearly 28%, state Rep. Jackie Toledo just under 12%, Demetries Grimes 10.4% and Kevin "Mac" McGovern 8.7%.

Lee will face broadcast journalist Alan Cohn, who won the Democratic Party primary with 33% of the vote, in the November general election.

The winner will represent constituents of the newly drawn congressional district, carved from portions of Polk, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. The district's boundaries stretch from South Florida Avenue in Lakeland west to the Suncoast Parkway near Lutz, and from north of Zephyrhills south to State Road 60. It includes portions of Kathleen, Southwest Lakeland, Dover, Lutz, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Thonotosassa and Zephyrhills.

Lee served as DeSantis' secretary of state for a little more than three years. Previously, she was appointed as a circuit court judge by former Gov. Rick Scott in 2013 then re-elected to the position. Lee's platform draws from her experience as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida.

If elected to Congress, Lee said her focus will be on the nation’s economic issues, citing high gas prices at the pump, skyrocketing inflation and the rising cost of basic goods like groceries for American families. She called for stronger border security and immigration policies.

Lee raised more money than her opponents with more than $663,000 reported in her Federal Election Commission filings. As of Aug. 11, she had spent nearly $430,000.

