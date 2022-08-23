ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Laurel Lee beats Kelli Stargel, 3 others to become Republican nominee for Florida's new CD 15

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
 2 days ago

Laurel Lee will become the first Republican Party nominee for Florida's new 15th Congressional District.

Lee, who resigned from her position as Gov. Ron DeSantis' secretary of state to run, beat out a highly competitive field for the open seat, winning just over 41% of votes in Tuesday's primary, according to Florida's Department of Election's unofficial results. State Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland had nearly 28%, state Rep. Jackie Toledo just under 12%, Demetries Grimes 10.4% and Kevin "Mac" McGovern 8.7%.

Lee will face broadcast journalist Alan Cohn, who won the Democratic Party primary with 33% of the vote, in the November general election.

Florida House District 15: Alan Cohn wins Democratic primary

More results from Polk County: Live primary results

The winner will represent constituents of the newly drawn congressional district, carved from portions of Polk, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. The district's boundaries stretch from South Florida Avenue in Lakeland west to the Suncoast Parkway near Lutz, and from north of Zephyrhills south to State Road 60. It includes portions of Kathleen, Southwest Lakeland, Dover, Lutz, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Thonotosassa and Zephyrhills.

Lee served as DeSantis' secretary of state for a little more than three years. Previously, she was appointed as a circuit court judge by former Gov. Rick Scott in 2013 then re-elected to the position. Lee's platform draws from her experience as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida.

If elected to Congress, Lee said her focus will be on the nation’s economic issues, citing high gas prices at the pump, skyrocketing inflation and the rising cost of basic goods like groceries for American families. She called for stronger border security and immigration policies.

Lee raised more money than her opponents with more than $663,000 reported in her Federal Election Commission filings. As of Aug. 11, she had spent nearly $430,000.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Laurel Lee beats Kelli Stargel, 3 others to become Republican nominee for Florida's new CD 15

fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting

Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Responding To Those Who Criticized My July 26 Editorial

I received about four or five emails and/or phone calls to our office about my recent editorial, which ran in both the July 26 New Tampa and Aug 9 Wesley Chapel issues. All of these emails and phone calls have claimed that I am anti-Republican (or, at least, a RINO), anti-DeSantis, pro-Democrat and anti-American, but nothing could be further from the truth.
TAMPA, FL
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State...
FLORIDA STATE
