Florida 26th's congressional district: Diaz-Balart wins Republican primary

By Dan Glaun, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart cruised to victory in the Republican primary for Florida’s 26th Congressional District. He defeated Darren Aquino of Naples, a longshot challenger who largely self-funded his campaign.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, with 71 percent of precincts reporting and Diaz-Balart holding 83 percent of the vote.

Diaz-Blart will face off in the general election against Christine Olivo, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

District 26 election:Incumbent Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart faces Darren Aquino, Christine Olivo

The new District 26 was reshaped during Florida’s redistricting process. It covers the southern portion of the former District 25, stretching from parts of Miami and Hialeah, through the Big Cypress National Preserve into parts of Collier County east of Naples city limits, including Lely, Golden Gate and part of Immokalee.

District 26 voted for former President Donald Trump by 18.4 points in the 2020 election. Diaz-Balart, 60, had no opponents on the 2020 ballot and defeated a Democratic challenger with 60.5% of the vote in 2018.

Diaz-Balart, a 19-year incumbent and the scion of a storied Miami political dynasty, is a member of the House’s powerful appropriations committee. He touts his ability to bring money back into his district, telling The News-Press / Naples Daily News he had won tens of millions in funding for transit in Collier County and nine-figure expenditures for Everglades restoration and flood mitigation.

Aquino, a 62-year-old New York City native and television actor who played small roles in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" and "The Sopranos," describes himself as an advocate for disabled people, citing his childhood struggles with polio and dyslexia.

And Olivo is a 38-year-old Catholic school teacher and Miami native. She said former President Donald Trump's election in 2016 motivated her to become politically active, and her platform includes support for progressive policies like Medicare For All, the Green New Deal and protection for abortion rights.

