Memphis City Council approves new district lines — for now

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Memphis City Council members approved a new set of district lines Tuesday, Aug. 23, for themselves but left the door open to more changes next year ahead of October 2023 city elections.

The redistricting plan drawn up by council attorney Allan Wade was primarily to account for population shifts reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census for the special election on the Nov. 8 ballot in council district 4.

Jamita Swearengen resigned from the seat two weeks ago following her victory in the Aug. 4 election as Shelby County Circuit Court Clerk. She takes of the oath of office Sept. 1 along with other winners in the county general elections.

To stay within the legal variances for the seven single-member council districts of 90,443 people per district, Wade shifted two precincts from neighboring District 3 to District 4.

Allan Wade

They are precincts 11-02, which votes election day at Greater Middle Baptist Church, 4982 Knight Arnold Road, and 11-04, which votes election day at Breath of Life Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5665 Knight Arnold Road.

Each of the precincts had been “split” – meaning some voters in the precinct areas were in council district 3 while others were in council district 4.

Wade set out to eliminate a set of 26 split precincts in the council districts resulting from the election commission’s overhaul of precincts earlier this year – the first redrawing of precinct lines in two decades in Shelby County.

Wade’s proposal shifted split precincts to one council district or another.

And he did so after conferring privately with some but not all of the 13 council members.

One of those he didn’t confer with was District 7 council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas who was the only vote against the new district map on its third and final vote.

Michalyn Easter-Thomas

Easter-Thomas’ district was among the other districts that saw precincts move with the line in what Wade estimated was a map that saw six or seven precincts change to one or the other district completely.

“I think it is fairly harmless to most of you,” he said.

The new district lines did not affect the boundary between the two council super districts that split the city in half to cover the city a second time with three council members elected from each super district.

“I just find it odd that District 7 wasn’t communicated with,” Easter-Thomas said. “I didn’t get a call, text or email. Nobody dropped by my house and knocked on the door. A lot of folks will be asking.”

Easter-Thomas is serving her first term on the council.

She pushed earlier this year for a committee on redistricting with public hearings similar to what Shelby County commissioners used last year to redraw their district lines.

Wade said the goal was to get District 4’s boundaries set in time for what is a last-minute addition to the November ballot.

He told the council he talked with Swearengen, whose sister, Jana Swearengen-Washington, is among the four contenders for the seat in the November special election, whose place on the ballot was certified this week by the Shelby County Election Commission.

Wade said to the best of his knowledge all four of the contenders remain in District 4 with the new boundaries.

The 12 remaining council members are scheduled to appoint someone for the council seat at a special Sept. 1 meeting between now and the certification of the winner in the November special election. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes, the top two would advance to a December runoff election.

Wade said the changes to Easter-Thomas’s North Memphis-Downtown-Frayser district all were “in her favor” and offered few options because the district is “landlocked.”

“She’s landlocked between (Districts) 1,5 and 6 without disturbing District 6, which I understand councilman Ford doesn’t want to do,” Wade said referring to District 6 council member Edmund Ford Sr.

Edmund Ford Sr.

Ford has indicated several times since returning to the council in 2020 that he is undecided on seeking a second consecutive term next year.

Council chairman Martavius Jones, who is in his second and final council term, said the council will likely make or at least consider more changes once the special election affecting one council district is decided.

“I still think this is a decision that rests with the 13 of us and I don’t think the majority of the 13 of us have had a chance to collectively and individually weigh in on this,” he said.

The new district map proposed was passed out to the council members in paper copies at the start of the afternoon council session.

Jones has talked in the past of proposing a restructuring of the council before the October 2023 city elections that would do away with super districts and convert the council to a set of 13 smaller single-member districts covering the city once.

Wade said the council controls the process but cautioned that moving precincts in one district would most likely cause changes in bordering districts and have a ripple effect across the district map.

“Memphis for the most part, since I’ve been alive, is somewhat historically segregated,” he told the council. “There are a number of things that are a given unless you want to change the whole character of our electoral structure. I think you have to preserve these things where possible and move as few as possible and maintain that structure.”

He used District 4 as an example.

“District 4 wouldn’t be District 4 without Glenview and Orange Mound,” Wade said. “The people in Orange Mound are older and they aren’t going anywhere. That’s not how we roll. If you want to roll that way we are going to have a lot of problems.”

