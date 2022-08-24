Read full article on original website
Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans' widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to the governor. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday. Stitt said Payne committed to serving as chief of staff for two years when he was named...
Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicides in California increased again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state's top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing...
Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
First responders move to front of line at help centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that,...
