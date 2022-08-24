ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

kentuckytoday.com

Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans' widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to...
COLORADO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to the governor. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday. Stitt said Payne committed to serving as chief of staff for two years when he was named...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicides in California increased again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state's top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
ALASKA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

First responders move to front of line at help centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that,...
KENTUCKY STATE

