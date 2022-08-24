Read full article on original website
Bugatti has a new car planned for 2022 Monterey Car Week, and it will be the "last of its kind"
Bugatti will use the backdrop of 2022 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to reveal a new model, which has been previewed in short teaser videos posted to social media. The mystery model will be revealed on Aug. 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier...
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
Last Call For V8 Dodge Charger And Challenger, Tesla FSD Gets Another Price Hike, Hybrid Bugatti Chiron Successor In 2027: Cold Start
Good morning, early birds, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the biggest news from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's roundup, Volkswagen has strangely filed for a trademark for synthetic blinker fluid (seriously), Porsche has teased a new take on the Vision Gran Turismo, and Tuthill Porsche has unveiled its 11,000-rpm Singer rival.
RUF Bergmeister Is A Roofless Tribute To Porsche Hill Climb Cars
RUF introduces hill climb-inspired Project "Bergmeister" After Porsche revealed the latest GT3 RS with a special 50th Anniversary Package, we thought the coolest news about a flat-six-powered sports car was behind us. But then RUF joined the chat. The German company known for building its own unique take on the Porsche 911 just debuted a new car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. It's called Project RBS - or "Bergmeister," which is German for "master of the mountain" - and is inspired by the Porsche 906 street-legal race car, the 909 Bergspyder hill climb car, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder. All of these were prodigious hill climb racers of yore.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Ride Along In A Lucid Air Sapphire Prototype As It Laps Laguna Seca
Last week, Lucid Group unveiled the Air Sapphire tri-motor performance sedan at the Monterey Car Week as its new flagship model. With more than 1,200 horsepower from three electric motors—two of which drive the rear axle—the Air Sapphire promises some ludicrous (pun intended) performance specs that suggest it will beat the Tesla Model S Plaid on the quarter-mile and on a race course.
This One-Off 718 Cayman GT4 Harkens Back to the Early Days of Porsche Racing
The Porsche 917 is no doubt, one of the most iconic racing cars of all time. But before it, the Stuttgart-based company had a few other race cars that were quite impressive. One of these models was the Porsche 906 (also known as the Carrera 6), which was announced back in 1966. While not as successful as the 907, the 906 paved the way for the future of Porsche racing cars. The 906 was developed by Ferdinand Piëch and from 1966 to 1969 it achieved numerous victories. Chassis number 145 won the 1967 Japanese Grand Prix with Tetsu Ikuzawa behind the wheel. It is this exact unit that inspired this one-off 718 Cayman GT4 built by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department.
2025 Cadillac Celestiq, 2024 Jeep Jeepster, Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red: Today's Car News
The 2025 Cadillac Celestiq is already testing on public roads in prototype form. The early test car looks nearly identical to the near-production concept shown in July, but there are new details such as a charging door and front sensors, including lidar. It appears to be massive, with an impressive presence.
