nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: Mt. Lebanon’s Nelson Starting DI Journey
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at redshirt sophomore offensive lineman JB Nelson. High School: Nelson lettered three years at Mt. Lebanon High School, starting all three seasons at offensive and defensive line. Nelson captained Mt. Lebanon in his junior and senior seasons and helped the Blue Devils to a WPIAL semifinal appearance in 2019. As a senior, Nelson finished with 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks, earning All-22 honors from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to Play West Virginia on Saturday in Penn State Classic
The Penn State women’s volleyball team will host West Virginia on Saturday evening as a part of the Penn State Invitational taking place at Rec Hall on the university campus. Penn State will play host to Connecticut on Friday at 7:30 p.m., then they will face Loyola (MD.) on...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Proposes Trial to Sell Alcohol for Central Michigan Game
New Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has been attempting to increase the athletic program’s revenue. Now, he and the university are on the verge of making a move. If the Penn State board of trustees approves, the 2022 season will be the first time in school history that Penn State will serve alcohol at Beaver Stadium.
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Cameron Lenhardt Committing Thursday; Penn State Finalist
Cameron Lenhardt, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will be committing Thursday, and Penn State is in his top three. Penn State is in the hunt along with fellow Big Ten schools Michigan State and Nebraska. Penn State offered Lenhardt in July of 2020, and...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball Target Amani Hansberry to Announce Commitment Sunday
Penn State basketball target Amani Hansberry, a Class of 2023 four-star recruit out of Baltimore, Maryland, has announced that he will be making his commitment on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on 247Sports.com’s YouTube channel. Penn State is in Hansberry’s top five choice of schools, along with Auburn,...
saturdaytradition.com
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable
They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
nittanysportsnow.com
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Aug. 25
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook.
Former PSU president Spanier writes book on Sandusky scandal: ‘Miscarriage of justice’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State fans look forward to the upcoming season, a former president is taking a look back at the most challenging time in the university’s history. Graham Spanier has released a new book about the Jerry Sandusky scandal that cost him his job and his reputation as he tries […]
Here’s what Vegas thinks about Penn State Football in 2022
Penn State football is preparing for its regular season opener next Thursday at Purdue. The 2022 college football season is right around the corner. Some teams will get underway this upcoming Saturday, while Penn State football will begin its season next Thursday. There is growing optimism that the Nittany Lions...
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
H.S. Football: Hanover Area taking different approach under new leadership
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. First-year coach Jason Majiros wants to try something new for change. Call it the Ted Lasso effect. The first thing the Hanover Area skipper set out to do to change the losing culture at Memorial Stadium was inject positivity. Even before...
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #4 Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Forge is consistently among the best Class A football programs in Pennsylvania. However, the Blue Devils have been subject to some bad beats over the last few years in state playoff games. They’re hoping this is the season they can break through with a deep playoff run, and […]
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Berwick Bulldogs (2)
Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our number #1 key is how our offensive line develops. I feel we will have one of the best offensive lines that we have had here in years. Obviously, our QB with make our offense go. I feel we have the leadership in that position that will drive this group. We have playmakers on offense that will see their fair share of the football. I am very excited about what this group can do this year.”
Bloomsburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Danville Area High School football team will have a game with Bloomsburg High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Too much too little rain for golfers in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Golf is a game that is almost as unpredictable as the weather. At The Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, the recent rain storms have left golf course superintendent Jeff Koch no choice but to restrict golfers from driving in the fairway. "If it was spread...
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
