State College, PA

Penn State Football All 105: Mt. Lebanon’s Nelson Starting DI Journey

All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at redshirt sophomore offensive lineman JB Nelson. High School: Nelson lettered three years at Mt. Lebanon High School, starting all three seasons at offensive and defensive line. Nelson captained Mt. Lebanon in his junior and senior seasons and helped the Blue Devils to a WPIAL semifinal appearance in 2019. As a senior, Nelson finished with 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks, earning All-22 honors from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Proposes Trial to Sell Alcohol for Central Michigan Game

New Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has been attempting to increase the athletic program’s revenue. Now, he and the university are on the verge of making a move. If the Penn State board of trustees approves, the 2022 season will be the first time in school history that Penn State will serve alcohol at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
4-Star Cameron Lenhardt Committing Thursday; Penn State Finalist

Cameron Lenhardt, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will be committing Thursday, and Penn State is in his top three. Penn State is in the hunt along with fellow Big Ten schools Michigan State and Nebraska. Penn State offered Lenhardt in July of 2020, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable

They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #4 Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Forge is consistently among the best Class A football programs in Pennsylvania. However, the Blue Devils have been subject to some bad beats over the last few years in state playoff games. They’re hoping this is the season they can break through with a deep playoff run, and […]
OLD FORGE, PA
2022 Team Preview: Berwick Bulldogs (2)

Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our number #1 key is how our offensive line develops. I feel we will have one of the best offensive lines that we have had here in years. Obviously, our QB with make our offense go. I feel we have the leadership in that position that will drive this group. We have playmakers on offense that will see their fair share of the football. I am very excited about what this group can do this year.”
BERWICK, PA
Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

