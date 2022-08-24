ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

With Benchlands 'clearing' again delayed, city council approves cleanup budget

On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz City Council allocated $1 million toward the cleanup of the San Lorenzo Benchlands encampment. The clearing of the encampment has again been moved back — with city officials estimating that the first residents of the park will be moved in mid-to-late-September, pending the setup of a Salvation Army-run shelter inside the National Guard Armory building in DeLaveaga Park.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing

With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

19-year-veteran appointed as Seaside's new police chief

SEASIDE, Calif. — The City of Seaside has a new police chief. The city announced Thursday that after a highly competitive selection and recruitment process, Acting Police Chief Nicholas (Nick) Borges has been chosen to fill the position permanently. Borges has been the acting chief since Chief Abdul Pridgen...
SEASIDE, CA
benitolink.com

Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156

Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Why is a Monterey County candidate suing the registrar of voters?

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, KSBW 8 received a flurry of reports from viewers and Central Coast politicos asking why a lawsuit had been filed against the Monterey County Registrar of Voters by a local candidate. Here's what we know. What happened?. Monterey County Supervisor District 2 candidate Regina...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Avenida Cesar Chavez honors farm labor leader

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On Aug. 20, 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the naming of Avenida Cesar Chavez, in honor of the farm labor leader and civil rights activist. Hollister City Council agreed on Aug.1 to change the name of a portion of Union Road between Hwy 25 and Fairview Road to Cesar Chavez Way.
KSBW.com

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
MONTEREY, CA
San José Spotlight

Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness?

Last December, I surveyed all San Jose mayoral candidates and asked, “As the future mayor of San Jose, what would be your plan to reduce homelessness on our streets?” With the primaries behind us and the November election just a few months away, I revisited the responses of frontrunners Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan and... The post Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

Building our green town squares: Nesh Dhillon talks growth, future of Santa Cruz farmers markets

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. It’s hard to imagine anyone who loves farmers markets more than Nesh Dhillon. Although he’s been the head of Santa Cruz Community Farmers’ Markets for more than 20 years, his voice still sounds dreamy when he talks about some of his favorite things to buy at the markets. “One thing that’s wonderful about farmers markets is that you get stuff that you can’t get anywhere else,” he says, including his favorites, Blenheim apricots, cherries and fresh figs. He also buys one or two bouquets of flowers every week: “The flowers last so long because they cut them so fresh. It’s like putting a new painting in your house every week.”
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County doctors ‘stressed out beyond belief’

Santa Clara County could see an exodus of primary care doctors, as physicians say they’re at a breaking point after years of heavy workloads and dismissive leadership. Primary care doctors at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said they’re being asked to prioritize quantity over quality health care. All physicians in the division, roughly 75 people, signed a letter detailing their concerns to county leadership last summer. Doctors said their workload, which started increasing five years ago, coupled with reduced resources and a burned out workforce is hurting patient care.
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Transportation Commission has added $2.2 billion to help with repairs and improve transportation infrastructure in California, $62.4 million will be allocated to projects on the Central Coast. The following projects will receive funding: $46 million will be used to change the pavement and improve the ride quality and safety on US 101 in Monterey The post Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA

