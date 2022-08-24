Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. It’s hard to imagine anyone who loves farmers markets more than Nesh Dhillon. Although he’s been the head of Santa Cruz Community Farmers’ Markets for more than 20 years, his voice still sounds dreamy when he talks about some of his favorite things to buy at the markets. “One thing that’s wonderful about farmers markets is that you get stuff that you can’t get anywhere else,” he says, including his favorites, Blenheim apricots, cherries and fresh figs. He also buys one or two bouquets of flowers every week: “The flowers last so long because they cut them so fresh. It’s like putting a new painting in your house every week.”

