myedmondsnews.com
6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event set for Everett Aug. 31
The sixth annual A Night To Remember, A Time To Act will take place on International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31. A resource fair will begin at 5 p.m., with the candlelight vigil and program starting at 6:30 p.m. The event brings members of the community together to...
capitolhillseattle.com
Reported wall fire damages Federal Ave E home near Volunteer Park
A suspected electrical fire in a wall damaged a 1909-build house on the edge of Volunteer Park Wednesday night but Seattle Fire was able to bring the blaze under control before more significant damage could occur. Seattle Fire responded to the 1200-block Federal Ave E blaze around 7:30 PM to...
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
wallyhood.org
Breaking News: It’s Finally Happening at the Guild 45th
After years of decline, speculation, and tagging; and weeks of neighborhood wondering what’s next with that big backhoe out in front, demolition of the old Guild 45th theaters has begun. I went up to have a look this morning in the hope that I might catch the work crew in action to see if they would provide any clues as to what comes next for the site, but no one was around. We at Wallyhood have long been curious about what comes next at the site. I reached out to the contracting company with their banner on the front façade, and to the person listed as owner on the most recent documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, but have not heard back. Several months ago, I happened upon a guy who was securing the fencing around the buildings that had been compromised (and set on fire!) by squatters, and he told me the owners were waiting for permits to renovate into a new theater development. That seemed and still seems dubious, given market conditions. BUT—if any of our intrepid readers notice people working around the venerable theaters, please see what you can find out and either email us or post what you learn in the comments! Of course, if we hear anything, we will let you know.
myedmondsnews.com
Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments
A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Art Beat: Jazz at the Port, Driftwood Players ‘Mousetrap,’ author event, symphony
This Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza at 450 Admiral Way, there will be a special Sea Notes event. This Sunday celebrates the culmination of the Summer Jazz Colony program (eight Tuesday clinic sessions and one performance) run by Jake Bergevin and Pete Bennett and many local jazz pros, clinicians and players. The performance will showcase five student/pro combos starting at 1 p.m. and running through 3 p.m.. The Jazz Colony program has been running for about 14 years and has been sponsored by Hazel Miller Foundation, the Hubbard Family Foundation, Anthony’s Homeport, and other local donors. See the Port of Edmonds Event site for all events.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
Ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle could be out of service through the year
SEATTLE — The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle could be out of service the rest of the year. Washington State Ferries tweeted the Cathlamet was towed from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to Everett Ship Repair on Aug. 24. There it will go into dry dock for repairs.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 14-19, 2022
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Tires were slashed. 4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a forgery. 6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft...
westseattleblog.com
SCHOOLS: Gates planned for West Seattle High School parking lot
Sherman Olsen August 24, 2022 (4:23 pm) That’s great news. I live more than half a mile away and I’m tired of hearing the squealing tires in the night–I hate to think what it’s been like to live closer. Jennifer August 24, 2022 (4:54 pm) Fantastic...
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Local Eats Spotlight: Brianna’s Cafe in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., August 25, 2022—Brianna’s Cafe is a family-owned and operated diner at 314 State Ave in Marysville, WA. True to form, the diner-style menu has a lengthy list of options ranging from pancakes to Greek Gyros. Its ability to deliver consistent quality across a diverse menu has made it a smash hit among locals.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Girls’ School has new home — with room for the community — in the Central District
Private education continues to be a growth industry in Central Seattle. A new campus for Seattle Girls’ School has opened in the Central District, replacing the former campus that was located at 2706 S Jackson. Seattle Girls’ School is an all-girls and gender nonconforming middle school that educates youth...
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence
Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
If you’re thinking it’s too hot to cook this week, consider a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. Fresh caught, sweet Pacific Dungeness crab served atop a Caesar salad awaits you — this week’s special is Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad.
q13fox.com
Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays
SEATTLE - Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns. Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
