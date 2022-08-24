ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event set for Everett Aug. 31

The sixth annual A Night To Remember, A Time To Act will take place on International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31. A resource fair will begin at 5 p.m., with the candlelight vigil and program starting at 6:30 p.m. The event brings members of the community together to...
EVERETT, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Reported wall fire damages Federal Ave E home near Volunteer Park

A suspected electrical fire in a wall damaged a 1909-build house on the edge of Volunteer Park Wednesday night but Seattle Fire was able to bring the blaze under control before more significant damage could occur. Seattle Fire responded to the 1200-block Federal Ave E blaze around 7:30 PM to...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
wallyhood.org

Breaking News: It’s Finally Happening at the Guild 45th

After years of decline, speculation, and tagging; and weeks of neighborhood wondering what’s next with that big backhoe out in front, demolition of the old Guild 45th theaters has begun. I went up to have a look this morning in the hope that I might catch the work crew in action to see if they would provide any clues as to what comes next for the site, but no one was around. We at Wallyhood have long been curious about what comes next at the site. I reached out to the contracting company with their banner on the front façade, and to the person listed as owner on the most recent documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, but have not heard back. Several months ago, I happened upon a guy who was securing the fencing around the buildings that had been compromised (and set on fire!) by squatters, and he told me the owners were waiting for permits to renovate into a new theater development. That seemed and still seems dubious, given market conditions. BUT—if any of our intrepid readers notice people working around the venerable theaters, please see what you can find out and either email us or post what you learn in the comments! Of course, if we hear anything, we will let you know.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Society
Edmonds, WA
Society
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Art Beat: Jazz at the Port, Driftwood Players ‘Mousetrap,’ author event, symphony

This Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza at 450 Admiral Way, there will be a special Sea Notes event. This Sunday celebrates the culmination of the Summer Jazz Colony program (eight Tuesday clinic sessions and one performance) run by Jake Bergevin and Pete Bennett and many local jazz pros, clinicians and players. The performance will showcase five student/pro combos starting at 1 p.m. and running through 3 p.m.. The Jazz Colony program has been running for about 14 years and has been sponsored by Hazel Miller Foundation, the Hubbard Family Foundation, Anthony’s Homeport, and other local donors. See the Port of Edmonds Event site for all events.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 14-19, 2022

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Tires were slashed. 4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a forgery. 6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft...
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

SCHOOLS: Gates planned for West Seattle High School parking lot

Sherman Olsen August 24, 2022 (4:23 pm) That’s great news. I live more than half a mile away and I’m tired of hearing the squealing tires in the night–I hate to think what it’s been like to live closer. Jennifer August 24, 2022 (4:54 pm) Fantastic...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
lynnwoodtimes.com

Local Eats Spotlight: Brianna’s Cafe in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash., August 25, 2022—Brianna’s Cafe is a family-owned and operated diner at 314 State Ave in Marysville, WA. True to form, the diner-style menu has a lengthy list of options ranging from pancakes to Greek Gyros. Its ability to deliver consistent quality across a diverse menu has made it a smash hit among locals.
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence

Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays

SEATTLE - Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns. Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy