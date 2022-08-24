Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Anderson appointed to Andalusia Utilities Board
The Andalusia City Council last week appointed Bridges Anderson to the Utilities Board of the City of Andalusia. Anderson is a former two-term member of the city council and a former member of the Utilities Board, having served as the council representative on the board for six years. He is filling the seat previously held by Jim Smith, who recently retired from the board.
Troy Messenger
31st Annual Cattlemen’s Rodeo opens tonight at Cattleman Park
Looks like a few showers might pop up for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo. However, that’s not going to put a damper on the fun and excitement of rodeo at Cattleman Park. “The Cattlemen Park Arena is covered; the temperature will be pleasant and...
Troy Messenger
Cameron Dubois’ concert on Troy’s downtown square
The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council will present Cameron DuBois in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available. Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern...
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
elmoreautauganews.com
Back to School Bash Celebration Held at Millbrook Baptist Church
A great fun event for all school aged children was held at Millbrook Baptist Church on Saturday, August 20th. This was their first Back to School Bash event, and over 100 people came to see all the exciting activities the church offered to the community. There was free food, soft...
Dothan charter school stalls after reversal from Alabama state commission
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Dothan’s first charter school was poised to get a final stamp of approval this week, but state charter leaders are now walking back previous support. The delay is a blow to...
WSFA
Food, music lovers rejoice! The weekend is here
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are a music or food lover, we have some events just for you!. This weekend Montgomery’s biggest party returns to downtown. The 5th annual Hog Days of Summer Barbecue and Music Festival is happening at Union Station Train Shed. This event has something for everyone and two of the best combinations ever; music & food. This is sure to be a great time for an even greater cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit families battling pediatric cancer. The festival starts at 2 p.m.
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
capitalbnews.org
How LaTosha Brown Is Rewriting the Playbook for Engaging Black Voters
LaTosha Brown has spent the last quarter century focused on community organizing and other political work in the South. Brown is the 51-year-old voting rights activist and multitasking grandmother from Selma, Alabama, who co-founded Black Voters Matter in 2012 along with fellow activist Cliff Albright. BVM is a nonpartisan voting rights and community empowerment organization that engages and mobilizes Black folks to help increase their electoral power, particularly in the South.
Troy Messenger
Free Fishing Day a big success
The City of Brundidge joined the Brundidge Police Department in hosting a free fishing day for the city’s senior citizens at the Brundidge city pond on Monday morning. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Chief Sam Green and his officers wanted to do something to let the city’s senior citizens know how special they are and how appreciated they are.
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
Troy Messenger
Cowboy Ramsey tosses hat in ‘ring’
A rough and ready dog has cowboyed-up and entered the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. Cowboy Ramsey tossed his 10-gallon hat in the ring early in the week and came out of the chute with obvious winning on his mind, said Donna Brockmann, humane society president.
wtvy.com
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
wtvy.com
Email details Dothan feeding scandal employee punishment
A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages. A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.
sylacauganews.com
CACC announces nursing apprenticeships with Coosa Valley Medical Center, other healthcare organizations
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Central Alabama Community College (CACC) held the first-ever apprenticeship signing ceremony on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Alexander City campus, and 14 CACC-trained nursing students will soon begin working with six different clinical facilities in the area. This unique program partners CACC with different healthcare...
wdhn.com
Local counties in need of updated outdoor recreation services
DOTHAN, Al (WDHN)— The Alabama Statewide Outdoor Recreation Planning (SCORP) released the 2022 survey for local outdoor recreation centers. The report, which was released region by region, promotes the conservation and use of outdoor recreational venues and activities. During the 2021 SCORP survey, it was revealed that the use...
wdhn.com
15-year-long project in the making breaks ground in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dirt was flying into the air as the ground been broken on the Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption Center which is a project that has been 15 years in the making. “I can’t even put into words how awesome this day has been and the...
