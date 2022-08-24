Battle Lake! We want to invite you to come out Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m. to Bethel Lutheran Church’s groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility being built on the land located behind the Dollar General in Battle Lake. You can enter the land from Hidden Meadows Drive and parking attendants will help you from there. They will have a time of celebration, reflection and prayer as they put shovels in the ground. There will also be cotton candy and freezies for the kids as well (adults too)!

BATTLE LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO