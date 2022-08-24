Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 3 overdoses in lakes area since Aug. 20
10:19 a.m., near 290th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle entered a roadside ditch. No injuries. 10:33 a.m., near Menahga, domestic assault. A caller reported a 46-year-old Menahga man and a 45-year-old Menahga woman were assaulting each other. Medical was refused. The man left the scene on foot and was eventually arrested after a search.
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
DL-Online
Bluffton man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 113
DETROIT LAKES — A Bluffton man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a motorcycle crash on Highway 113 on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a Minnesota State Patrol news release. John Lennart Warren, 46, of Bluffton, was traveling westbound on a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Highway 113 around 3 p.m. when...
battlelakereview.com
Two Groundbreakings In Battle Lake
Battle Lake! We want to invite you to come out Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m. to Bethel Lutheran Church’s groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility being built on the land located behind the Dollar General in Battle Lake. You can enter the land from Hidden Meadows Drive and parking attendants will help you from there. They will have a time of celebration, reflection and prayer as they put shovels in the ground. There will also be cotton candy and freezies for the kids as well (adults too)!
lakesarearadio.net
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
kfgo.com
City commissioner describes upcoming announcement on Fargodome a ‘great thing’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is hinting that a major announcement about the Fargodome will be made soon. “It is going to be a great thing, the Fargodome obviously needs some updating in a lot of different ways and so I’m excited when it goes public, to me that’s the next big thing that’s on the calendar,” Piepkorn said.
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
lakesarearadio.net
No Wake Advisory Issued for Spitzer Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY (KDLM) – A no wake advisory has gone into effect on Spitzer Lake in Leaf Mountain Township. The advisory was issued, Tuesday due to high water levels. The no-wake restriction advisory means that all watercraft should not exceed a speed whereby a wake or wave is produced behind the craft.
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
DL-Online
Two-vehicle crash near L and M Fleet Supply in Detroit Lakes, no injuries reported
DETROIT LAKES — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59, near L and M Fleet Supply, in Detroit Lakes resulted in no reported injuries on Tuesday. On Aug. 23, just before 4 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash along the busy highway. The initial report described "unknown injuries" and the conditions of the vehicle occupants were also unknown.
247Sports
NDSU Positional Preview: Quarterbacks
Bison Report will be breaking down NDSU's Roster position-by-position leading up to their season-opening contest against Drake. We'll take a look at the strength and depth of the position, likely starters, and the incoming freshmen. We'll also try to answer the position group's most important question. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Cam Miller is...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham-Dent Public School District Remains Above Statewide Average in Testing Results
PERHAM (KDLM) – After a couple of unique years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Perham Public Schools remain above the statewide average in a majority of areas, according to state testing results released by the Minnesota Department of Education. Overall, the district was above the state average in math,...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
rjbroadcasting.com
Two Vehicle Accident East of Borup
Borup, MN — The Norman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon east of Borup. Emergency crew were dispatched approximately 12:45pm. According to Sheriff Deputies, two drivers were both driving east on County Road 39 when the 2nd driver rear ended the first, sending it into the ditch. Airbags were deployed, but there were no serious injuries.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
