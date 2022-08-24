ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Tech Yeah’ highlights what WV businesses bring to federal government

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several companies came together at the first-ever “Tech Yeah” event Tuesday to highlight how they’re contributing to technological innovations in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dF9Z0_0hSh5Cpv00
NOAA presenter at Tech Yeah conference (WBOY Image)

Nearly 200 people heard presentations from companies like National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), and NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) on what they do and some of their latest work.

WVU research helps Mars rovers navigate without visuals

The goal of the event was to familiarize the partners with each other and the guests and have them learn about how businesses can work with the federal government and promote economic development.

“We need each other to support these massive missions, and so getting face-to-face like this, getting to understand what our core competencies are and how to partner up so that we can fill in each other’s blind spots makes it better for us and the government customer that we’re serving as well,” Scott Dix, Tech Yeah Event Coordinator said.

Dix said it’s all about learning about each other’s individual specialties.

“Sometimes people refer to each other as competitors but really, we’re more like ‘competi-mates.’ We have to work together to be able to accomplish these missions,” Dix said.

Industrial weapons base coming to West Virginia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUML7_0hSh5Cpv00
Tech Yeah Conference (WBOY Image)

Tech Yeah was put on by Trilogy Innovations Inc. , based out of Bridgeport.

This was the first time the event was held, and organizers said they plan to bring it back again.

