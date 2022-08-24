Read full article on original website
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland became famous for traveling with the football team back when that wasn’t the norm. And since its establishment 97 years ago, it has played on some pretty large stages, too – bowl games, NFL halftime shows and even a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter and the symphony! A Texas Tribute is a collaborative experience between symphonies all over Texas and Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. These two Texas icons began working with The Dallas Winds and composer David Lovrien to bring this tour to Texans, including patrons of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. We are excited to have Bob and Kelli Phillips in Lubbock on Thursday, September 8th, at 7:30 at The Buddy Holly Hall.
SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.
5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'
Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
Is This the Best Venue for Punk/Metal Shows in Lubbock?
The crowd at this place specifically has been insane every time I've been. A lot of people aren't aware that Raider's Axe Gallery, located at 1408 Avenue F, hosts metal shows every now and then. You would assume they only offer the axe throwing and the breaking of things, but nope. There's a genuine scene.
Wolfforth Police Department joins kids in a game of basketball
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Wolfforth resident Scarlett Ramsey’s driveway is a popular spot for neighborhood kids. Ramsey said she often has up to 20 kids playing outside of her house in the evenings. “We bought the boys a basketball that lights up and the goal lights up and other kids would see it and they’d start […]
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
‘Hard, but blessed journey’: Ukrainian student makes it to Wayland Baptist University after 2 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a challenging journey through a pandemic and war, Ukrainian student Mariia Syzonekno has made it to Plainview to begin her college career at Wayland Baptist University. Several complications and more than 6,000 miles kept the student from her dream for more than two years, but...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
One injured in hit and run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
Lubbock Co. Constables speak out on dangers of being a constable serving evictions and notices
LUBBOCK, Texas – This week’s tragedy involving two Oklahoma deputies being shot while out serving evictions has put into perspective what these officers do on a daily basis. Here in Lubbock, the county constables go through the uncertainty every day. Lubbock County Constable for Precinct 1, Paul Hanna knows the risks involved, and said he […]
Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
Levelland ISD school bus involved in crash in Terry County, minor injuries reported
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Just after 6:00 a.m., the school...
St. John’s UMC offering affordable TTU game day parking option
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With Texas Tech football right around the corner, St. John’s United Methodist Church is making sure there is close and affordable parking available to fans. At the corner of 15th Street and University, St. John’s is only about a 10-minute walk to Jones AT&T Stadium.
One seriously hurt after South Loop crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash at South Loop 289 and University Avenue on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:31 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
