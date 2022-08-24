ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
fox34.com

Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter and the symphony! A Texas Tribute is a collaborative experience between symphonies all over Texas and Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. These two Texas icons began working with The Dallas Winds and composer David Lovrien to bring this tour to Texans, including patrons of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. We are excited to have Bob and Kelli Phillips in Lubbock on Thursday, September 8th, at 7:30 at The Buddy Holly Hall.
fox34.com

SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
fox34.com

Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'

Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
FMX 94.5

Is This the Best Venue for Punk/Metal Shows in Lubbock?

The crowd at this place specifically has been insane every time I've been. A lot of people aren't aware that Raider's Axe Gallery, located at 1408 Avenue F, hosts metal shows every now and then. You would assume they only offer the axe throwing and the breaking of things, but nope. There's a genuine scene.
fox34.com

Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
everythinglubbock.com

Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
fox34.com

One injured in hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock Co. Constables speak out on dangers of being a constable serving evictions and notices

LUBBOCK, Texas – This week’s tragedy involving two Oklahoma deputies being shot while out serving evictions has put into perspective what these officers do on a daily basis. Here in Lubbock, the county constables go through the uncertainty every day. Lubbock County Constable for Precinct 1, Paul Hanna knows the risks involved, and said he […]
fox34.com

Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
everythinglubbock.com

St. John’s UMC offering affordable TTU game day parking option

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With Texas Tech football right around the corner, St. John’s United Methodist Church is making sure there is close and affordable parking available to fans. At the corner of 15th Street and University, St. John’s is only about a 10-minute walk to Jones AT&T Stadium.
