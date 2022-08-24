ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KGW

$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
KGW

Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
KGW

Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early this morning — some started at 2:30 a.m.! — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
KGW

For National Dog Day, Salt & Straw releases first ice cream for dogs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salt & Straw is celebrating National Dog Day by rolling out their first ice cream for dogs. The ice cream company is hosting "Yappy Hours" at their locations between 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 22 to Aug. 26. Pet owners and their dogs can pick up one free Pup Cup when they purchase ice cream. Pup Cups will also be available in 12-packs online starting Aug. 26.
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
KGW

Waterfront Gateway district plan developing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A slice of land between Vancouver’s waterfront and Esther Short Park is set for development, adding mixed use development and public open space and amenities between the two districts. The Waterfront Gateway District is getting set to be built on about 6 acres of city...
