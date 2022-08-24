ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021

Homicides in California increased again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state's top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing upticks in violent crime and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Sports Betting On Track for Sept. 1 as Lottery Answers AG Questions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Objections and challenges to some sports betting rules of the Kansas Lottery by the Kansas attorney general appear to have been satisfied, and wagering is still set to begin as scheduled next week.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Wichita Eagle

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy