Wichita Eagle
Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021
Homicides in California increased again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state's top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing upticks in violent crime and...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
Wichita Eagle
Driver ejected in crash leaps into river to avoid oncoming car, Florida officials say
A driver who was thrown from a vehicle after a crash jumped into a river to avoid being struck by oncoming traffic, according to a Florida fire rescue team. The driver was involved in a three-vehicle crash on an Interstate 75 overpass on the night of Aug. 25, according to a statement posted on the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Sports Betting On Track for Sept. 1 as Lottery Answers AG Questions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Objections and challenges to some sports betting rules of the Kansas Lottery by the Kansas attorney general appear to have been satisfied, and wagering is still set to begin as scheduled next week.
Wichita Eagle
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Wichita Eagle
82-year-old mushroom forager found after being missing overnight, Colorado cops say
An 82-year-old woman who was missing overnight after she got lost while foraging for mushrooms was found safe, Colorado authorities said. The woman was with two friends in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area on Wednesday, Aug. 24, “when she became lost and ended up off trail,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
