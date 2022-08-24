NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) programs have been sprouting up across the country over the past year in hopes of helping student-athletes get paid. While NIL is still mostly uncharted territory, CU Buffs student-athletes have already been working to make some extra money, whether it be through local restaurants, underwear modeling or a long list of other opportunities. One of the newest programs now available for Colorado football players is the Boulder NIL Club (BNC). The club went live on Tuesday, allowing fans to donate directly in exchange for some pretty unique access to players and other fans. Here’s how the club’s website describes it: The BNC...

