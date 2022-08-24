ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans Trying To Become Second Team To Finish With Winning Record With +30000 Odds Or Worse

The NFL preseason odds have been released, and according to DraftKings.com, the Houston Texans have the longest odds at + 30000 to win Super Bowl LVII. Of the 21 teams with a 500-1 rating before the Super Bowl or worse since 1977, only one—the 1978 Seattle Seahawks—ended up with a winning record. This season also marks the franchise’s first successful season for the Seahawks, according to Oddseeker.com.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newly-launched Boulder NIL Club off to strong start

NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) programs have been sprouting up across the country over the past year in hopes of helping student-athletes get paid. While NIL is still mostly uncharted territory, CU Buffs student-athletes have already been working to make some extra money, whether it be through local restaurants, underwear modeling or a long list of other opportunities. One of the newest programs now available for Colorado football players is the Boulder NIL Club (BNC). The club went live on Tuesday, allowing fans to donate directly in exchange for some pretty unique access to players and other fans. Here’s how the club’s website describes it: The BNC...
Pro Football Rumors

Reviewing the Houston Texans' 2022 offseason

The Deshaun Watson drama enveloped the Texans’ 2021 offseason, and the team’s new regime did not have attractive draft picks at its disposal. This year brought changes on both fronts, allowing Houston’s Nick Caserio-overseen rebuild to begin in earnest. Houston took some off-field hits from the Watson...
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys OL Tyron Smith suffers hamstring injury, 2022 season in doubt

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, putting his availability for the 2022 season in doubt, according to ESPN. Smith, who has played for Dallas since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC, is reportedly out indefinitely and will miss several months of action.
