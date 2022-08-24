Essex man arrested after boat speeding incident

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Female cyclist fatally struck in Bethesda
Officers responded to the 5200 Block or River Road for a female cyclist struck. According to police, the cyclist was struck by a flatbed truck.
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County
Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Maryland Man Charged In 'Wrong-Way' Crash That Killed PA Woman On Route 1
A 25-year-old Maryland man was arrested for his alleged role in a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman on Route 1 in July, authorities said. Luke R. Gallucci, of Rising Sun, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25 on charges of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Bay Net
Waldorf Woman Charged With Attempted Murder
WALDORF, Md. – On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted...
One Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcyclist Crashes Into Dump Truck In Elkton: Reports
A motorcyclist is being airlifted in Maryland after crashing into a dump truck, according to multiple reports. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, first responders in Cecil County were called to a reported motorcycle accident on Pulaski Highway in Elkton, the reports state. Crews responded to the scene,...
Police: Glen Burnie driver tried fleeing after striking, killing woman walking
A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.
Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police
Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week. EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said. Medics administered...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
Howard County Crime Report: Robberies, Burglaries and Break-ins
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has issued the following information regarding...
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Police Release Photos Of Suspect Vehicle After Mass Baltimore Shooting
New details have been released by the Baltimore City Police Department after a shooting took the life of one person and left at least six others injured. Seven men were shot in the incident that occurred around 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.
WBAL Radio
Three injured in triple shooting Thursday night
Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in East Baltimore Thursday night. Officers said they found a man and woman shot on Kenwood avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There's no word on a suspect...
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf
A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced. Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer...
Wbaltv.com
Car shot multiple times on I-83 in possible road rage incident
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A possible road rage shooting on Interstate 83 is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to I-83 between Shawan and Belfast roads in Cockeysville. Police said someone driving an SUV shot the victim's vehicle multiple times...
BB-Gun Wielding Hotel Guest In Aberdeen Busted For Armed Robberies Near Neighboring Businesses
The investigation into a pair of armed robberies on the same block in Aberdeen led to the apprehension of a wanted suspect from Baltimore, authorities announced. Baltimore resident Eric Lamont Porter, Jr., 43, is facing charges following the investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department into a pair of reported robberies over the past week.
NBC Washington
Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
WUSA
3 men found dead in Maryland has 'left investigators mystified'
A mysterious death investigation is underway in Hyattsville, MD. The victims are three men. Police say they were found outside an apartment on Queens Chapel Rd.
