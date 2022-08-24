ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Essex man arrested after boat speeding incident

By Staff Report
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 2 days ago
Authorities have arrested an Essex man for excessive boat speeding, announced the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) on Aug. 18.

NRP officers on boat patrol in Middle River arrested 45-year-old Kevin Palumbo for impaired driving an excessive speed on Aug. 7, officials said.

