Torrance, CA

Gun shop faces community backlash after potential move to Torrance

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Gun shop owner faces stiff opposition from potential neighbors after proposed move to Torrance

When Jack Brandhorst opened Red Rifle Ltd. 10 years ago in Caron, he wanted to bring boutique, personal sensibility to the gun buying experience.

"I wanted to open up a gun store where we can take the time and really teach our friends and neighbors and community members how to safely operate a gun," said Brandhorst.

With 90% of his clientele coming from nearby Torrance, he was hoping to move his shop to the South Bay city. A few months ago, a chance to fulfill that dream opened at the old Sartori Salon. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Brandhorst applied for a permit.

"The old town environment is beautiful," he said. "It's just begging for this type of store."

But the plans to move his shop haven't been smooth. One block over Red Rifle's proposed new location is South Bay Cheer 360. The owner, Katherine Kaopua is one of 45 people who publically opposed the special development permit being considered for the gun shop.

"In light of what happened in Uvalde very recently, I don't want a store that would put weapons on display," Kaopua said.

According to the city's code, the shop is legally far enough away from nearby Fern Elementary and Torrance High School. However, Kaopua believes the permitting committee needs to also consider places like her afterschool gym which serves 300 kids every week.

"We serve a lot less kids than school, but nevertheless, this is where you will always find schools," she said.

There is a pawn shop on the same street that already sells guns, however, Kaopua said she is not opposed to that.

"Why are they ok with a pawnshop selling second-hand guns," said Brandhorst.

"You don't see guns on display in their front window," said Kaopua. "You walk in there and the first thing you see are music instruments and jewelry," Kaopua said. So it's really not the same."

The city's planning commission will hear both perspectives at a public hearing on Sept. 21. Brandhorst hopes he prevails and gets to fulfill his dream of becoming a Torrance business owner by October.

Comments

Freebird
2d ago

So Katherine Kaopua doesn't believe in owning a weapon to protect yourself and your family? Sorry hun, but you kung fuing a bad guy is only in Hollywood movies lol

Reply
11
John Joe
2d ago

That Kaopua lady isn't too bright. regardless if the pawn shop displays their guns or not,they still sale guns right? lol the gun shop could literally just tint the windows and problem solved.

Reply
5
 

#Guns#Gun Shop#Backlash#Pawn Shop#South Bay#Business Industry#Red Rifle Ltd#Red Rifle#Torrance High School
CBS LA

CBS LA

