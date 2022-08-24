EMPIRE – Authorities say a man with weapons who was detained in front of a Stanislaus County school appears to have just been a transient who was sleeping. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Empire Elementary School after getting a report about a man laying outside. Deputies say the man was wearing camouflage clothing and also appeared to have a gun. After he was taken into custody, deputies discovered that the man had two replica firearms as well as a crossbow. Investigators believe the man was not a threat to the school, however. The campus remains open Thursday morning.

