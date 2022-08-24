Read full article on original website
Related
CHP: K9 Bruce and handler find 11 pounds of drugs
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code […]
Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation […]
Deputies: Suspicious man detained near Empire school had crossbow and replica firearms, but was not threat
EMPIRE – Authorities say a man with weapons who was detained in front of a Stanislaus County school appears to have just been a transient who was sleeping. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Empire Elementary School after getting a report about a man laying outside. Deputies say the man was wearing camouflage clothing and also appeared to have a gun. After he was taken into custody, deputies discovered that the man had two replica firearms as well as a crossbow. Investigators believe the man was not a threat to the school, however. The campus remains open Thursday morning.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced
The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Not A Typical Vehicle Theft
Sonora, CA – It was not your ordinary vehicle theft; in this case, a thief jumped on an electric cart at one Sonora shopping center and drove it to another one. Sonora Police received a call regarding an electric shopping cart being stolen from a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road. The rider then headed up Greenley Road and turned right onto Mono Way, where he pulled into the Timber Hills Shopping Center.
K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history. In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.
Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
GV Wire
Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15
One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Donald Street [Modesto, CA]
MODESTO, CA (August 25, 2022) – Saturday night, a 4-year-old boy sustained injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Donald Street. The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m., just east of Hancock Street, on August 6th. According to the California Highway Patrol, the boy and his father attempted to cross...
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of man killed by Modesto police want officer prosecuted
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest. Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and […]
crimevoice.com
Investigation into Gas Station Shooting Leads to Narcotics Sales Arrest
Originally Published By: Turlock Police Department. “On August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., Turlock Police Dispatch received a call of a shooting outside a gas station at West Main Street and North Tully Road. Shortly after the incident, officers located and arrested Aaron Martinez, 39-years old, a Keyes resident, on attempt homicide charges.
L.A. Weekly
Ronald Ray Woods Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Investigators say Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching the turnaround....
17-year-old boy was making bombs at Atwater home and selling them online, deputies say
An Atwater teenager has been arrested, accused of making explosive devices and selling them on the internet.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
KMPH.com
One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County
WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
Clovis mom arrested for DUI crash after picking up her child at school
Police say the woman drove drunk to pick up her child at a Clovis Unified school with a BAC level of over 4 times the legal limit.
Comments / 0