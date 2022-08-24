Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saline County community baby shower set for October
Heartland Early Education Program has announced that it will host the Saline County Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower in early October. Due to space limitations, the event is open to all new (as of July 1) and expecting moms residing in Saline County. Moms may bring one support person. The...
Abilene's Impact the Cure walk set for Oct. 1, to kick off Memorial Hospital's 100th
ABILENE—The 12th annual Impact the Cure event is Oct. 1, and this year will have some changes from past events. For 2022, the event will be solely the two mile Fun Walk and it will be held in Old Abilene Town as the kick-off to the community celebration of the 100th birthday for Memorial Hospital.
Salina's Battle of the Badges blood drive begins Monday
It's almost time for Battle of the Badges, and you can help!. The American Red Cross will host the annual Battle of the Badges as a three-day blood drive beginning on Monday at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, in Salina. Join your community’s first responders and be a lifesaver!
mcphersonweeklynews.com
McPherson couple adopts laboratory, puppy mill dog
By Wendy Nugent News-Ledger McPHERSON—McPherson residents Patricia and Tony Cracchiolas' rescue dog Rory's name initially was just a couple of letters and numbers tattooed in his ear. He was merely VA40, so the couple named him Rory because it sounded like 40 in case that's what the medical lab he was at called him. Presumably, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
Area entities among those receiving USDA grants
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced the USDA is investing $639,854 in critical infrastructure across rural Kansas. The Kansas recipients are:. ●A $2,157 grant will help replace a furnace and air conditioner at Marmaton Market Inc. in Moran. The HVAC replacement...
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Elevator renovation underway at Dickinson County Courthouse
The long-awaited elevator renovation is beginning at the Dickinson County Courthouse this week, and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks. While the stairs still are available, people who need assistance to reach the top floor should let the security guards at the entrance know and arrangements will be made to transport them using the jail elevator.
RELATED PEOPLE
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
koamnewsnow.com
Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair
Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work
AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crimestoppers seeks tips about spray-painting at Bill Burke Park
On Sunday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, in regard to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray-painted derogatory words and pictures on the walls of the concession stand, maintenance building, and various other signs in the park.
🎥: When kids go missing, police say report it immediately
Your child has gone missing or run away, what should you do?. Riley County Police Department says your first step should be to call them, either using 911 or the local police department. “In the event that they do run away, don’t hesitate to call us and call us immediately,...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
KWCH.com
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Financial cards stolen from car used for more than $6,400 in purchases
More than $6,400 worth of merchandise was purchased Monday on credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle in a south Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Peter Browning, 45, of Salina, reported on Tuesday that his financial cards had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Avalon. Browning discovered that the cards were missing when he attempted to purchase some items and couldn't find the cards.
Multiple items stolen from north Salina residence during daytime
Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina residence Tuesday. A 36-year-old Salina woman told police that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday someone entered her residence in the 200 block of N. 13th Street and stole multiple items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is believed that entry was made through a damaged window on the west side of the residence.
Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina
One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck late Tuesday morning in central Salina. Margaret Westall, 74, of Salina, was southbound on Sheridan Street in a 2016 Jeep Compass when she failed to stop at the W. Republic Avenue stop sign and struck a westbound 2008 Toyota Highlander driven by Carolina Ortega, 47, of Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Saline County reopens S. Simpson Road
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department announced this morning that S. Simpson Road between E. Magnolia Road and E. Crawford Street is now open to through traffic. That portion of S. Simpson Road was closed on May 6 due to a federally funded project to improve the S. Simpson Road right-of-way.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0