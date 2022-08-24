ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Saline County community baby shower set for October

Heartland Early Education Program has announced that it will host the Saline County Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower in early October. Due to space limitations, the event is open to all new (as of July 1) and expecting moms residing in Saline County. Moms may bring one support person. The...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Battle of the Badges blood drive begins Monday

It's almost time for Battle of the Badges, and you can help!. The American Red Cross will host the annual Battle of the Badges as a three-day blood drive beginning on Monday at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, in Salina. Join your community’s first responders and be a lifesaver!
SALINA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson couple adopts laboratory, puppy mill dog

By Wendy Nugent News-Ledger McPHERSON—McPherson residents Patricia and Tony Cracchiolas' rescue dog Rory's name initially was just a couple of letters and numbers tattooed in his ear. He was merely VA40, so the couple named him Rory because it sounded like 40 in case that's what the medical lab he was at called him. Presumably, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Health
Salina, KS
Health
Salina, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Area entities among those receiving USDA grants

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced the USDA is investing $639,854 in critical infrastructure across rural Kansas. The Kansas recipients are:. ●A $2,157 grant will help replace a furnace and air conditioner at Marmaton Market Inc. in Moran. The HVAC replacement...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Elevator renovation underway at Dickinson County Courthouse

The long-awaited elevator renovation is beginning at the Dickinson County Courthouse this week, and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks. While the stairs still are available, people who need assistance to reach the top floor should let the security guards at the entrance know and arrangements will be made to transport them using the jail elevator.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malia Jones
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
HUTCHINSON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair

Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work

AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Police officer makes Salina mom proud

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Pizza Events Center#Midway#Medicare
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about spray-painting at Bill Burke Park

On Sunday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, in regard to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray-painted derogatory words and pictures on the walls of the concession stand, maintenance building, and various other signs in the park.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS
KWCH.com

Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
NICKERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Salina Post

Financial cards stolen from car used for more than $6,400 in purchases

More than $6,400 worth of merchandise was purchased Monday on credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle in a south Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Peter Browning, 45, of Salina, reported on Tuesday that his financial cards had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Avalon. Browning discovered that the cards were missing when he attempted to purchase some items and couldn't find the cards.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple items stolen from north Salina residence during daytime

Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina residence Tuesday. A 36-year-old Salina woman told police that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday someone entered her residence in the 200 block of N. 13th Street and stole multiple items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is believed that entry was made through a damaged window on the west side of the residence.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina

One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck late Tuesday morning in central Salina. Margaret Westall, 74, of Salina, was southbound on Sheridan Street in a 2016 Jeep Compass when she failed to stop at the W. Republic Avenue stop sign and struck a westbound 2008 Toyota Highlander driven by Carolina Ortega, 47, of Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County reopens S. Simpson Road

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department announced this morning that S. Simpson Road between E. Magnolia Road and E. Crawford Street is now open to through traffic. That portion of S. Simpson Road was closed on May 6 due to a federally funded project to improve the S. Simpson Road right-of-way.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy