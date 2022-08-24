ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osher Günsberg says new season of The Bachelor with three leading men will 'blow people's minds' - following last year's ratings disaster

By Bridie Pearson-jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Osher Günsberg has revealed the new season of The Bachelor will 'blow people's minds' as it will feature three eligible men looking for love.

The TV host, 48, told Now to Love the show will 'feel like the Bachelor universe' but is 'completely different' to a typical series of the dating show.

'It's changed in a way that reflects what it is to be dating in Australia in 2022,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ifh0X_0hSh3Jwa00
Osher Günsberg (pictured) has revealed the new season of The Bachelor will 'blow people's minds' as it will feature three eligible men looking for love

The show, set to air later this year, comes after a disastrous season of ratings for the Channel 10 reality series.

In September, The Bachelor delivered its lowest finale ratings in history with just 629,000 metro viewers tuning in for the winner announcement.

It was the latest in a series of disappointing milestones for the dating show, which first debuted on the network back in 2013.

Jimmy Nicholson's season delivered the lowest-rated season ever, the worst launch ever and also the worst finale/final decision ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ccSG_0hSh3Jwa00
The upcoming season of The Bachelor featuring three leads is fast approaching. Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli all pictured

The season also recorded the lowest-rated single episode ever: episode three had less viewers than any episode of The Bachelor, Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise.

Sources at Channel 10 previously claimed the show was set to be cut from its 2022 schedule due to high production costs and underwhelming ratings, however they have appeared to change up the format in the hope of a ratings boost instead.

The Bachelor had its lowest-ever premiere ratings in July, with just 482,000 metro viewers tuning in for Jimmy's first episode.

This number collapsed to a new record low of 360,000 a week later, following the start of the Tokyo Olympics on Seven.

This year's series will see the three men choose between 30 glamorous ladies as the network introduces a series of twists.

Drummer Jed McIntosh is locked in to appear on the reality dating show alongside professional basketballer Felix Von Hofe and life coach Thomas Malucelli.

It comes as Daily Mail Australia revealed a former Miss Universe contender, a Disney princess impersonator and fashion model will be vying for the hearts of the trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hx5Y6_0hSh3Jwa00
Official: Official confirmation that the show will feature three suitors came via The Project with Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg (pictured) announcing the 'world first'

