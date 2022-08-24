ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 Bruce and handler find 11 pounds of drugs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code […]
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Suspects Arrested with Illegal Firearm & Fentanyl Pills

On August 23, a concerned resident called the Clovis Police Department regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex near Shaw/Fowler. Officers responded and contacted two adult males in a car. Both males appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and an illegal firearm was located in...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced

The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
MERCED, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history. In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Seizure#Drug Trafficking#Cocaine#Nissan Rogue#The U S Marshalls
YourCentralValley.com

Serial car theft suspect arrested in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested after several months of overnight car thefts and burglaries, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Wednesday, officials announced that 34-year-old Alexander Valdez of Fresno had been arrested for several car thefts and burglaries in mostly the southeast Clovis area. The department began looking into the […]
CLOVIS, CA
Fox40

Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
GV Wire

Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15

One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County

WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy