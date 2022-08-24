Read full article on original website
CHP: K9 Bruce and handler find 11 pounds of drugs
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code […]
KMJ
Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation […]
clovisroundup.com
Suspects Arrested with Illegal Firearm & Fentanyl Pills
On August 23, a concerned resident called the Clovis Police Department regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex near Shaw/Fowler. Officers responded and contacted two adult males in a car. Both males appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and an illegal firearm was located in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced
The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history. In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.
Hundreds of fentanyl confiscated, suspects arrested, Clovis police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested for possession of a ghost gun and hundreds of fentanyl pills, officers say. Tuesday evening, a resident called the police regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex in the area of Shaw and Fowler avenues. When the officers arrived, they contacted two men in a car. […]
Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
Serial car theft suspect arrested in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested after several months of overnight car thefts and burglaries, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Wednesday, officials announced that 34-year-old Alexander Valdez of Fresno had been arrested for several car thefts and burglaries in mostly the southeast Clovis area. The department began looking into the […]
850wftl.com
Drunk mom sideswipes another vehicle while picking up child from school
CLOVIS, CA– — Police say a woman who showed up to her child’s school while intoxicated sideswiped another parent’s vehicle and fled the scene. The incident occurred on Tuesday in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis. Authorities say just before 3:00 p.m....
Fox40
Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
GV Wire
Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15
One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
KMPH.com
One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County
WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Merced
A 59-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Merced on Monday evening.
17-year-old boy was making bombs at Atwater home and selling them online, deputies say
An Atwater teenager has been arrested, accused of making explosive devices and selling them on the internet.
