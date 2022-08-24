Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Hanging of Lucky Bill – Part One
William B. Thorrington was lucky in many ways and was well suited to the sobriquet ‘Lucky Bill’. He was born in 1815, in Chenango County, New York, the only son of James and Mary Ann Thorrington, who also had two daughters. Thorrington married Maria Loretta Perkins in about...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Lassen County News
City seeks proposals for a walk-in freezer at Crossroads
According to a statement from the city of Susanville, the city is “requesting proposals from qualified professional engineering firms to provide assessment, plans and product specifications sufficient to bid for the installation of a walk-in freezer at 2414 Main Street in Susanville, California.”. The services to be performed include:...
Lassen County News
Land Trust, BLM welcome volunteers for National Public Lands Day project
Volunteers are welcome to help spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust host a National Public Lands Day cleanup project, Saturday, Sept. 10, on the trail and at the Susanville Railroad Depot Visitor Center in Susanville. Volunteers...
Lassen County News
State issues Fish Advisory for Antelope Lake, offers safe eating advice for four fish species
A state fish advisory issued yesterday for Antelope Lake in Plumas County provides safe eating advice for black bass species, bullhead species, Golden Shiner and sunfish species. Antelope Lake is located approximately 70 miles northeast of Oroville. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment developed the...
Lassen County News
Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?
What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Come one, come all. The Performing Arts Club’s first meeting of the year is at 3:15 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the Drama Room 715. As Shakespeare says, “all the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players,” so come and see what we’re all about. We have a bunch a great things planned for this school year. We hope to see you there.
Lassen County News
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE SITE ASSESSMENT AND PLANS FOR A WALK-IN FREEZER AT CROSSROADS MINISTRIES. The City of Susanville is requesting proposals from qualified professional engineering firms to provide assessment, plans, and product specifications sufficient to bid for the installation of a Walk-In Freezer at 2414 Main Street in Susanville California.
Lassen County News
Commercial cannabis — What do you envision for our children?
Recently, Susanville City Councilmembers Kevin Stafford, Thomas Herrera and Quincy McCourt approved a city ordinance permitting up to three marijuana dispensaries inside the Susanville city limits. Ordinance No. 22-1033 also includes indoor commercial cultivation, testing, cloning, infusing, processing, delivering, warehousing and distribution to other businesses, and sales of marijuana within the city limits in order to “save Susanville financially.”
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
Lassen County News
City administrator makes declaration in CCC case
As the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al makes its way through the legal system, readers following the case have seen more twists and turns than those in some Agatha Christie novel. And now there’s a new wrinkle. Dan Newton,...
