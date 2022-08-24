Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
13abc.com
Maumee Senior Center to hold free Health and Wellness Fair
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Senior Center is holding its annual community Health and Wellness Fair next month. The Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maumee Senior Center located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. “We are so excited to...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
Nine years clean, Holland man talks about kicking drugs
TOLEDO, Ohio — Addiction can be very cruel. Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, there is a deep personal cost to addiction. Fielding Corbin is a man who beat the odds. After hitting rock bottom he is close to nine years drug free. Corbin works 50 hours a week...
nbc24.com
Cherry Street and Unison Health create 'Caleb House,' a new transitional home
TOLEDO, Ohio — On top of a small hill outside of downtown Toledo sits the Caleb House with its brown shutters and fenced-in yard. “In order to have self-sufficiency, there needs to be a place where folks can build independent living skills," said Savannah Rayford, the VP of programs and services at Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
13abc.com
Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
13abc.com
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools shares how they’re allocating American Rescue Plan funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Rescue Plan has allocated millions of dollars to schools nationwide, and Toledo Public Schools got a good amount from the government. The treasurer of TPS, Ryan Stechschulte, said the district can receive up to $192 million. So far they’ve used over $100 million.
Golden Retriever Rescue Resource hopes to end backyard breeding
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The golden retriever is the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. But although they're desired, many end up unwanted and at a shelter. Amy Gheres, the president of the Waterville-based Golden Retriever Rescue Resource, said nearly every golden...
toledo.com
City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services Host Party in the Parks with Food Trucks and Live Entertainment
City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services Host Party in the Parks with Food Trucks and Live Entertainment. The City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services will host Party in the Parks with food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 31 through September 28.
toledo.com
Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person breaks windows of Adrian charity building, throws burning container of gas inside
ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are searching for a person who broke the windows of an Adrian charity building and threw a burning container of gasoline inside. The incident happened Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the Associated Charities building in the 200 block of Tecumseh Street, according to authorities. Officials...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
13abc.com
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
