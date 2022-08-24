ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours

Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Maumee Senior Center to hold free Health and Wellness Fair

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Senior Center is holding its annual community Health and Wellness Fair next month. The Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maumee Senior Center located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. “We are so excited to...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Cherry Street and Unison Health create 'Caleb House,' a new transitional home

TOLEDO, Ohio — On top of a small hill outside of downtown Toledo sits the Caleb House with its brown shutters and fenced-in yard. “In order to have self-sufficiency, there needs to be a place where folks can build independent living skills," said Savannah Rayford, the VP of programs and services at Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
TOLEDO, OH

