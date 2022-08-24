ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year

The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington

I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
The Center Square

Noxious weed threatens Washington horses

(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Invasive Species
KING-5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
foodsafetynews.com

Washington state officials investigate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli

An outbreak of infections from E. coli is under investigation in the Seattle-King County area. There have been several patients confirmed in the outbreak. All seven are from East African communities within the county. Genetic fingerprinting results (whole genome sequencing) indicate that all seven ill people have the same genetic strain meaning they likely have a common source of infection, according to public health officials.
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Thunderstorms expected today with wind, hail and rain

Wednesday's weather will be very busy all day long with thunderstorms. A couple clusters of thunderstorms around North Idaho and north-central Idaho have already been going since before sunrise. More thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather will be even more likely after 4 p.m. today. There's a risk for...
WASHINGTON STATE
987thebull.com

Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair

Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy