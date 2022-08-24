Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
KOMO News
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington
I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
ncwlife.com
West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
KING-5
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State
Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
COVID is no longer a crisis but WA emergency rules remain. The Legislature must step in
WA Gov. Jay Inslee’s sole COVID emergency powers have gone on far too long. | Editorial
winemag.com
Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.
“As we work to raise awareness and demand for Washington wine, each new AVA provides an opportunity to grow our educational content around the diversity and unique make-up of our state,” says Chris Stone, vice president of communications and marketing for Washington State Wine Commission. Washington State winegrowers have...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
foodsafetynews.com
Washington state officials investigate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli
An outbreak of infections from E. coli is under investigation in the Seattle-King County area. There have been several patients confirmed in the outbreak. All seven are from East African communities within the county. Genetic fingerprinting results (whole genome sequencing) indicate that all seven ill people have the same genetic strain meaning they likely have a common source of infection, according to public health officials.
75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn
The crash closed the Washington state highway for hours.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Thunderstorms expected today with wind, hail and rain
Wednesday's weather will be very busy all day long with thunderstorms. A couple clusters of thunderstorms around North Idaho and north-central Idaho have already been going since before sunrise. More thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather will be even more likely after 4 p.m. today. There's a risk for...
Airline serving Tri-Cities files for bankruptcy. What to do if you had a flight scheduled
The airline offered direct flights to Reno from the Tri-Cities.
987thebull.com
Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair
Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
KOMO News
No more free lunches for Washington state school kids. Here's how it works this year
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted so many aspects of everyday life, including the country's school meal program. Thanks to federal waivers, last year, any child could eat at school for free, regardless of income. Those waivers have now expired and it's up to individual states to figure out how to feed kids.
