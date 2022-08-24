Oklahoma's top high school football players: Meet the state's best tight ends

By Patrick Kays

Photo of Luke Hasz courtesy of Luke Hasz's Twitter page

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oklahoma high school football. This list focuses on the tight ends.

There are hundreds of standout football players in Oklahoma and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other tight ends who are worthy of fans' attention in 2022.

Oklahoma's top high school football players for 2022

QB | RB | DL | LB | DB

—

Luke Hasz, 6-4, 225, Sr., Bixby

Hasz has great speed for his size. He cuts quickly on routes and catches the ball well when looking over his shoulder.

Apart from his pass-catching ability, the Arkansas commit can block you into your own bench. He is big and strong and one of the state's best players.

Kingston Tito, 6-2, 235, Jr., Lawton Eisenhower

Tito is one of the best athletes in the entire state. As a dangerous defensive end, he possesses a physicality that meshes with his speed and elusiveness to make him one of the best tight ends in the state.

He can cut like a power running back, separate like a number one receiver, and run you over like a tight end.

RJ Jackson, 6-4, 250, Sr., Choctaw

Jackson runs like a train. He gets the ball on short routes and runs hard and fast, which is a problem for defenders. He breaks tackles and drags defenders until enough of them can bring him down.

Anthony Watson, 6-2, 215, Jr., Muskogee

Watson is an engine for the Muskogee Roughers. He plugs in everywhere, but shines brightest at tight end.

He has great speed and has strength to shed blockers. He had 37 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Caleb Cornell, 6-5, 225, Sr., Midwest City Carl Albert

The transfer from Oklahoma Christian Academy is a massive individual with breakaway speed. The speed will carry over in a jump to 5A competition.

He drove smaller competition into the ground on blocking assignments at OCA, but will face larger defenders at Carl Albert. He finished with 500 yards receiving last season.

River Shaw, 6-3, 220, Sr., Madill

Shaw is a large target for the Madill Wildcats. He has fantastic hands and creates separation beautifully for a big man.

With the ball, he uses his big frame to rumble down the field for extra yardage. He is a dangerous offensive weapon.

Austin Houk, 6-2, 205, Sr., Fairview

Houk is very physical. He can take any hit from a defender and stay upright. He has decent speed, but is best at dragging defenders.

His physicality is utilized at the linebacker position as well, but expect him to have a huge season as one of the state's best tight ends.

Jaxson Daniels, 6-1, 210, Sr., Mount St. Mary

Daniels is one of the smaller tight ends on this list, but he is one of the best route runners. He finds openings and gives his quarterback a chance.

He is very physical in traffic and has great hands. He finished 2021 with five touchdowns.

Austin Owens, 6-2, 200, Sr., Mooreland

Owens is a physical player on both sides of the ball, but makes a huge impact in the tight end role. He is quick, picks up blocks, and can make contested catches when needed.

Carson Schovanek, 6-1, 180, Sr, Garber

Schovanek is a great pass catcher and runs routes with great efficiency. He doesn’t possess breakaway speed, but he has the strength and balance to drag defenders.