A new era for Sumter
Sumter voters on Tuesday rejected an attempt to oust two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees from the county commission and also voted in two newcomers who have deep backgrounds in public safety. Incumbents Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley will continue to serve in Districts 1 and 5, respectively. Andy Bilardello, a retired police chief, defeated 16-year commissioner Doug Gilpin. And Jeff Bogue, an EMS director at Advent Health, will represent District 4, after incumbent Garry Breeden decided not to seek reelection.
Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor
Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Who are the Three Percenters? What we know about militia linked to 5 Florida men charged in Capitol riot
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters. “The name Three Percenters comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British,...
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste
The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
DeSantis: Fauci a ‘little elf’ that should be chucked ‘across the Potomac’
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Orlando Wednesday, describing the top infectious disease expert as an “elf,” and called for him to be thrown across the Potomac River.
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary
ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
John Wesley Bookhultz
Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL. Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
James F. Walsh
James F. Walsh, 82, of Summerfield, FL, died August 18 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Verlyn Askew Walsh. Born June 23, 1940, in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Frances L. Walsh, he attended St. Paul’s school for 9 years until the family moved to Clarks Green, PA. He graduated from Clarks-Summit Abington High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and was elected into the National Athletic Scholarship Society.
