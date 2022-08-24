ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

A new era for Sumter

Sumter voters on Tuesday rejected an attempt to oust two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees from the county commission and also voted in two newcomers who have deep backgrounds in public safety. Incumbents Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley will continue to serve in Districts 1 and 5, respectively. Andy Bilardello, a retired police chief, defeated 16-year commissioner Doug Gilpin. And Jeff Bogue, an EMS director at Advent Health, will represent District 4, after incumbent Garry Breeden decided not to seek reelection.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
City
Bushnell, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Sumter County, FL
Government
City
Wildwood, FL
City
Webster, FL
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters

To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Usher
sltablet.com

2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste

The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Politics Local#Election Local#T D Family Co#Gop
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
villages-news.com

John Wesley Bookhultz

Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL. Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”

There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

James F. Walsh

James F. Walsh, 82, of Summerfield, FL, died August 18 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Verlyn Askew Walsh. Born June 23, 1940, in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Frances L. Walsh, he attended St. Paul’s school for 9 years until the family moved to Clarks Green, PA. He graduated from Clarks-Summit Abington High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and was elected into the National Athletic Scholarship Society.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy