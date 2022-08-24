Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah.

Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed in flames.

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Dept)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Dept)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Dept)

The fire was a three-story apartment building, unoccupied and under construction. Officials are looking for information of any type, including photos and videos.

Anyone that has information in encouraged to contact the Ogden Fire Department non-emergency number at (801) 395-8221.

Any help is greatly appreciated and could be relevant in the investigation, officials say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.