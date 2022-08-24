Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah.
Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed in flames.
The fire was a three-story apartment building, unoccupied and under construction. Officials are looking for information of any type, including photos and videos.
Anyone that has information in encouraged to contact the Ogden Fire Department non-emergency number at (801) 395-8221.
