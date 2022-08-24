Read full article on original website
Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
WATCH: UNC Basketball Players Reveal Which Teammate They'd Want With Them in a Fight
Which North Carolina' basketball player would you want alongside you in a fight? It was a question posed to the actual team in am entertaining video posted to the UNC basketball Instagram account. Their answers might surprise you. After "needing some time to think," senior Armando Bacot said, 'I want...
Envisioning Duke's most lethal 2022-23 lineup
Picture a Duke basketball lineup consisting only of players who can run and gun, collectively blitzing opponents on both ends of the floor with their vision, versatility, and vroom-vroom mentality. And imagine if first-year head coach Jon Scheyer didn't have to sacrifice much in the height ...
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity
Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
Tennessee football: Transfer RB gone from Vols program after 18 days
Tennessee football loses running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon after only 18 days with the team. Surely, there are items in your fridge that have been there longer than Lyn-J Dixon was with the Tennessee football program. For those of you who haven’t had a banana in a month, this post...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension
The Jackson State head coach praised the Crimson Tide’s coach on his new deal.
Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?
The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go. And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting...
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Charges dropped against former Bosse standout athlete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Criminal charges have been dropped against former Evansville high school athlete Cardel McFarland. In May of 2021, former Bosse basketball standout was arrested and charged with rape. At the time, the alleged victim told police McFarland assaulted her in the shower. Prosecutors are not saying why the charges were dropped, but […]
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit
In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate. Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in ...
Florida State could be next in college football realignment trend
College football realignment is in the air again this offseason, and now it appears Florida State is the one looking for a new conference. School president Richard McCullough recently met with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and let it be known that Florida State is ready for anything. ...
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
UNC reaches out to 2023 four-star guard
Earlier this month, 2023 four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn re-opened his recruitment as he decommitted from Purdue and immediately became one of the top guards available in the class, including someone the UNC basketball program has reached out to. Mid-season, Gibbs-Lawhorn transferred to Montverde Academy where he became a very valuable role player off of the bench. According to Alex Karamanos of CircuitScouting.com, the Tar Heels have inquired about the four-star guard. “I have heard from Texas, Virginia, Illinois, NC State, Memphis, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Santa Barbara.” He is a four-star guard ranked No. 58 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is a 6-foot-1...
Reid Ducharme, 4-star B1G forward target, sets commitment plans
Reid Ducharme is ready to make his commitment. The 4-star small forward out of Brewster Academy will make his decision Thursday. Ducharme will decide between Penn State, Syracuse and Xavier. He’ll announce the decision on 247Sports’ YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET. Ducharme is listed at 6-4, 165...
College football expert picks, Week 0: Best college football bets this weekend
Breaking down our college football expert picks for Week 0 as we break down the schedule and our best bets for Nebraska vs. Northwestern and more. Like mozzarella sticks while you’re waiting on your burger, welcome to the appetizer of the college football season, Week 0! There are only 11 games on the schedule to get things started on Saturday, Aug. 27, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t looking at the slate to figure out where we can attack, particularly with the opportunity to bet on college football back at hand once again.
SEC program reportedly trying to flip elite 4-star WR pledge from Ohio State
Teams celebrate verbal commitments, but, in some cases, a prospect’s recruitment isn’t truly wrapped up until he signs his Letter of Intent and sends it to his college of choice. Carnell Tate appears to be one of those prospects. Tate, a 4-star wide receiver rated in the top-60...
Son of Duke champ earns another No. 1 ranking
Duke basketball recruiting target Cameron Boozer has long been the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. However, until this week, ESPN was the only major outlet that ranked the top players in the class. So there was no second opinion — at least not in the form of a published ranking — as to whether the ...
