Chapel Hill, NC

Tar Heels don't make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Envisioning Duke's most lethal 2022-23 lineup

Picture a Duke basketball lineup consisting only of players who can run and gun, collectively blitzing opponents on both ends of the floor with their vision, versatility, and vroom-vroom mentality. And imagine if first-year head coach Jon Scheyer didn't have to sacrifice much in the height ...
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?

The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go. And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting...
Charges dropped against former Bosse standout athlete

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State

UNC reaches out to 2023 four-star guard

Earlier this month, 2023 four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn re-opened his recruitment as he decommitted from Purdue and immediately became one of the top guards available in the class, including someone the UNC basketball program has reached out to. Mid-season, Gibbs-Lawhorn transferred to Montverde Academy where he became a very valuable role player off of the bench. According to Alex Karamanos of CircuitScouting.com, the Tar Heels have inquired about the four-star guard. “I have heard from Texas, Virginia, Illinois, NC State, Memphis, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Santa Barbara.” He is a four-star guard ranked No. 58 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is a 6-foot-1...
Reid Ducharme, 4-star B1G forward target, sets commitment plans

College football expert picks, Week 0: Best college football bets this weekend

Son of Duke champ earns another No. 1 ranking

