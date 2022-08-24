ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck caught staring at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italian honeymoon

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

    Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of new wife Jennifer Lopez.

    After celebrating their second wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate , Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon.

    And while the two were photographed enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail .

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, pictured here in Paris last month, were spotted honeymooning in Italy on Tuesday.
    GC Images

    Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular — the one of Lopez on a swing wearing her elaborate, Ralph Lauren reception dress .

    Per the fashion designer, the chandelier-inspired gown — which was adorned with thousands of cascading strings of pearls — took 30 artisans approximately 700 hours to hand-embroider with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.

    Affleck was caught staring at this photo of his new bride while at lunch.
    OnTheJLO/John Russo

    It was just one of three stunning ensembles the Grammy winner wore for her all-white wedding celebration — and she kept the theme alive even after traveling across the pond.

    For the honeymooners’ lunch outing, Lopez donned a white, peasant-style dress with long, puffed sleeves and a moderate turtleneck. She kept the rest of her look similarly conservative — with minimal makeup on her face and her highlighted locks back in a loose ‘do.

    Affleck, for his part, opted for a quarter-sleeve periwinkle button-down shirt and khaki slacks, which he paired with a far less tired facial expression than the one he sported on his way to the airport following the couple’s three-day wedding extravaganza .

    Bennifer 2.0 held hands as they exited the eatery, making sure to keep their post-nuptials PDA to a minimum .

    Lopez and Affleck wore the same outfits from their lunch outing for a boat ride.
    COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
    In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the newlyweds were also spotted on Tuesday enjoying a boat ride and walking along a dock in the same outfits from their lunch.

    One month before their Aug. 20 affair, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, “flew to [Las] Vegas” and said “I do” at A Little White Chapel in front of two of their five combined children : the “Argo” star’s Seraphina, 13, and one of the “Marry Me” singer’s 14-year-old twins, Emme.

    The pair celebrated their second wedding with a three-day lavish affair in Georgia.
    WireImage

    Soon after they eloped, the couple was photographed honeymooning in Paris .

    All of the their kids — including Affleck’s Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, as well as Emme’s brother, Max — were present for round two of the stars’ luxe wedding .

