New York City, NY

NY1

Lee Zeldin campaigns in the Bronx with controversial reverend

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, campaigned in the Bronx Thursday alongside former City Councilmember Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a conservative Democrat with a history of controversial comments. With just over two months to go until the November general election, Zeldin was in the heavily Democratic...
BRONX, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez

Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC judge rules for higher wages for Staten Island Ferry engineers, but City Comptroller has final say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An administrative law judge ruled on Tuesday that Staten Island Ferry engineers, which represent about half the workers of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), should be paid higher prevailing wages set by domestic commercial cargo ship workers due to the comparable nature of their work.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
myrye.com

NY-16 Called for Incumbent Bowman, Parker Sits in Third

Less than one hour after polls closed Tuesday evening, NBC News has called the NY-16 Democratic primary for incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman. Local Rye resident Catherine Parker sits in third place and her fellow Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi sits in second place. As of 10pm, with 31% of votes...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
MotorAuthority

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries

Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
MANHATTAN, NY
 https://www.silive.com

