Could St. John’s Staten Island campus be transformed into Donald Trump’s presidential library?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The next chapter of St. John’s University Staten Island campus has yet to be written, but two lawyers want it to read like a tribute to former President Donald Trump. Some may know attorneys Mark Fonte and Louis Gelormino of F&G Legal Group in Graniteville...
NY1
Lee Zeldin campaigns in the Bronx with controversial reverend
The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, campaigned in the Bronx Thursday alongside former City Councilmember Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a conservative Democrat with a history of controversial comments. With just over two months to go until the November general election, Zeldin was in the heavily Democratic...
Western Queens Gazette
Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election
Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
NY Primary: 5 things you should know after Tuesday's election
Voting stickers sit on a a table during Primary Election Day on August 23rd, 2022 in New York. A closer look at the key takeaways coming out of this summer's second primary election. [ more › ]
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
3 Adams-backed moderates lose key state legislative races to left-leaning opponents
The setback comes as the mayor feuds with fellow Democrats in Albany who are refusing his demands to further roll back bail reform.
cityandstateny.com
Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez
Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
Max Rose declares victory in congressional Democratic primary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate-elect Max Rose is one step closer in the battle to win his seat in the House of Representatives back. By 10 p.m. 95.57% of the votes were counted. Rose declared victory with 74.38% of the vote to community organizer and U.S. Army combat veteran Brittany Ramos DeBarros’ 20.15% and educator Komi Agoda-Koussema’s 4.23%.
Live Election Updates: Nadler wins primary as results continue to trickle in
The scene at Manhattan Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou's election night party. Gothamist is the go-to source for today’s primary for state Senate and congressional races. [ more › ]
A year after Hurricane Ida, city comptroller denies hundreds of Staten Island claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped record levels of rainfall on New York City, inundating homes and killing at least 13 people, the city comptroller denied every homeowner’s negligence claim filed to the office. The denial of 4,703 citywide claims, first...
Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
Uniformed Firefighters Association: Over 70 FDNY personnel to be fired over vaccine status
Over 70 FDNY personnel are set to be laid off over their vaccination status, according to the Uniformed Firefighters Association.
NYC judge rules for higher wages for Staten Island Ferry engineers, but City Comptroller has final say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An administrative law judge ruled on Tuesday that Staten Island Ferry engineers, which represent about half the workers of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), should be paid higher prevailing wages set by domestic commercial cargo ship workers due to the comparable nature of their work.
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
NJ ‘boom’ parties impacting Staten Island’s quality of life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Noise from “boom” parties across the water in New Jersey are impacting the quality of life of borough residents, and Staten Island’s politicians are asking that the parties – specifically the noise from the parties – be stopped. “I live...
myrye.com
NY-16 Called for Incumbent Bowman, Parker Sits in Third
Less than one hour after polls closed Tuesday evening, NBC News has called the NY-16 Democratic primary for incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman. Local Rye resident Catherine Parker sits in third place and her fellow Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi sits in second place. As of 10pm, with 31% of votes...
MotorAuthority
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
NYC blocks two ‘ghost gun’ retailers from selling, distributing parts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that two online “ghost gun” retailers have been barred from selling and distributing components to make the illegal and untraceable firearms to New York City residents. The companies — Rainer Arms LLC, based in North Auburn, Wash., and Rock...
Mayor Adams, host of city officials talk Staten Island safety issues at Stapleton meeting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Stapleton’s Gerard Carter Center played host to Mayor Eric Adams, over a dozen city officials, and about 150 community leaders Wednesday night to discuss public safety issues. Topics ranged from general issues, like getting guns off the city’s streets and improving youth services, to...
DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries
Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
