WTAP
Washington County Fair is preparing for another year
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Southern Ohio Task Force Seize Bulk Amount of Drugs in Search
On August 24th, 2022 Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 13750 Coal Run Road, Athens, Ohio after an investigation into John E. Frazee trafficking in drugs. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. Sheriff Smith states “Agents...
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas
If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity. Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
Ohio Co. Commission will hold public comment session before putting a new noise ordinance in effect
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Commission made the decision Wednesday night, that as a courtesy, they will hold a public comment session before implementing a noise ordinance. Commissioners say the ordinance only pertains to Ohio County residents, who live in unincorporated, outlying areas, and that an ordinance would have no effect, and will […]
Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.
WTAP
Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility. The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility. Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and...
WTAP
First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
Former Corning Glass Works factory to spur economic growth in Paden City again
PADEN CITY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Paden City is taking a big step towards turning the old Corning Glass Works factory into a major economic engine for the city again. EPA officials, stakeholders, and local leaders have discussed redeveloping the historic site, and with that comes an economic boost. What once was the old Corning Glass Works […]
WTAP
Ohio high school students are now required to take financial literacy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Managing your personal finances is a lesson many adults learn by trial and error but that’s changing for Ohio students. The freshmen class and the classes that follow are now required to earn half a credit of financial literacy. This is due to a new...
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
WOWK
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
WTAP
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a continuing shortage in the bee population, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking at ways to keep the numbers from lowering further. The commuter college has a class setup for beginner and intermediate beekeeping for the conservation of bees. Students get the chance to...
WTAP
Your Good News: High schooler’s nonprofit gives back to families affected by addiction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For August’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, seven high school boys are giving back to their community by working hard and donating money to a charitable cause that impacts most of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Jade Thompson is a teacher at...
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
wvpublic.org
The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
WTAP
Townhall focuses on mental health and substance use in school-aged children
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Wood County Prevention Coalition held a townhall focusing on drug use and mental health in school-aged children. Locals listened intently to speakers who shared both statistics and insight into where local students stand with mental health and substance use issues. Wood County...
