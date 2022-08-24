ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Washington County Fair is preparing for another year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Fair announces schedule

MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
MARIETTA, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Marietta, OH
Education
Washington County, OH
Education
City
Marietta, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Congress, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
County
Washington County, OH
Marietta, OH
Government
Washington County, OH
Government
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Co. Commission will hold public comment session before putting a new noise ordinance in effect

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Commission made the decision Wednesday night, that as a courtesy, they will hold a public comment session before implementing a noise ordinance. Commissioners say the ordinance only pertains to Ohio County residents, who live in unincorporated, outlying areas, and that an ordinance would have no effect, and will […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#District Six#Roe V Wade#Pro Choice#Health Care#Politics Federal#Election Local#Politics Congress#Politics Local#Election Federal#The U S Congress#Democratic
WTAP

Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility. The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility. Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
MARIETTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a continuing shortage in the bee population, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking at ways to keep the numbers from lowering further. The commuter college has a class setup for beginner and intermediate beekeeping for the conservation of bees. Students get the chance to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Townhall focuses on mental health and substance use in school-aged children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Wood County Prevention Coalition held a townhall focusing on drug use and mental health in school-aged children. Locals listened intently to speakers who shared both statistics and insight into where local students stand with mental health and substance use issues. Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy