Chilling clue finally solves 30-year-old cold case of slain mom strangled to death with body dumped in woods

By Leah Chiappino
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A NOTE sent to a newspaper decades ago has helped to finally solve the 30-year-old case of a mom who was strangled to death.

Anna Kane was only 26 years old when her body was found along a Pennsylvania trail in 1988.

Authorities have solved one of Berks County’s cold case homicides identifying the man who they say killed Anna Kane (pictured) more than three decades ago Credit: WFMZ
The suspect, Scott Grim, died of natural causes in 2018, 30 years after cops say he killed Kane and dumped her body Credit: WFMZ

Police collected DNA of an unknown male on Kane’s clothing when she was found and were recently able to match it.

The suspected killer was identified thanks to a 1990 story about Kane's death in the Reading Eagle newspaper, State Police Trooper Daniel Womer said.

Shortly after Kane's murder, the paper received a letter signed by a “concerned citizen,” who claimed they had numerous intimate details about the homicide.

This led investigators to believe that whoever wrote the letter committed the murder, according to Womer.

The suspicion was confirmed when police tested the envelope containing the letter, and the DNA matched Kane’s clothing.

The genetic genealogy testing from the DNA was recently completed by Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia.

The sample was matched to the suspect, Scott Grim, who passed away in 2018 of natural causes at 58 years old.

Officers further discovered that Grim was arrested in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2002 for sending harassing letters to his former business partner.

Womer said that he knows little about Grim, who was from the Hamburg area. There is still an active investigation into the case.

"I know in some respects, the fact that he is deceased, he will never face justice as we all would have hoped for this homicide but we solved it,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.

“We gave some closure to the family.”

Womer noted that whether DNA can be used in cold cases largely depends on its quality.

“If there is a suspect’s DNA profile that we're able to obtain then the labs have to look at that and say, 'Yes, it either qualifies or it doesn't,'” he said.

Grim was not in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, though police searched the sample in the early 2000s.

Womer said this is because Grim was not arrested for another crime that would constitute having his DNA in the system.

Police said that it is unknown whether Grim had a connection to Kane and that the family and friends they spoke to did not recognize him.

They believe it was “very likely” that Grim was a customer of Kane, who reportedly worked as a prostitute in the area.

Police are seeking tips from people who knew Grim to continue to piece together what led to her death.

The US Sun

