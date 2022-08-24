Read full article on original website
Related
Chesterfield Police looking for suspected wallet thief
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a person they say stole a wallet at a grocery store.
WJLA
Fairfax County police to hold recruit graduation as department faces officer shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — About 25 more people will be joining the Fairfax County Police Department later this year. The Fairfax County Police is holding its recruit graduation Thursday afternoon at the Centreville Baptist Church. Jeff McKay is the keynote speaker at the ceremony. McKay is the Chairman...
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Chesterfield opening Park and Ride near former Fulghum Center
The Park and Ride will be built next to the former site of the Thomas Fulghum Center on Cogbill Road, near the intersection of Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway. The Thomas Fulghum Center, part of the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, is now on the 13900 block of Hull Street Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
14 Prince George's County police officers charged with misconduct, theft
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thirteen current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired officer were charged Thursday with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft, relating to "concealing overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department," according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
Prince William County Police seek suspicious man who allegedly approached child at school bus stop, offered candy to get in car
Police are looking for a man who approached a 10-year-old girl in the Gainesville area of Prince William County. The department said the man invited the child to come into his car to go get candy.
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
One person hurt in crash on Genito Road near Clover Hill High School
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive, near Clover Hill High School. One driver has been taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
Virginia man sentenced to life plus 25 years for Petersburg first-degree murder and lying in court
Jimmy Lee Merhout received a sentence today for the murder of Willie Noise, according to an announcement from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How many guns were turned in during Richmond first-ever buyback
More than 160 people turned over nearly 475 firearms in exchange for $67,500 in gift cards during Richmond's first-ever gun buyback last weekend, according to city officials.
Henrico County’s Woodman Road extension now open
On Tuesday, Henrico County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce that the Woodman Road extension is now open.
NBC12
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
WJLA
NE DC triple shooting linked to shooting that killed 2 on North Capitol Street, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said he believed a shooting near North Capitol Street Wednesday night was in retaliation for a shooting that happened just blocks away earlier that day. Police said the first shooting happened around 12:48 p.m. in the unit block of...
Shooting in Richmond leaves one juvenile injured in hospital
A Richmond juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Louisa County man believed to be endangered
The sheriff's office said Thomas Michael Grogan was last heard from by his friends on Aug. 22. Grogan is considered to be endangered due to him not taking his medications.
Man police named in July 4 shooting plot pleads guilty to unrelated charge
A Guatemalan national pleaded guilty to illegal reentry into the United States in U.S. Federal Court in Richmond Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0