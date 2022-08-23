Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County ‘Super 7’ Preseason Poll 2022
Week 1 of the Pasco County prep football season is about to get underway. Each week we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the Preseason ‘Super 7’ Poll.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 10 Lakeland Dreadnaughts team preview
2021 Record: 9-2 Key Athletes: QB Zach Pleuss, Sr; WR Tyler Williams, Sr; CB Cormani McClain; DT Guerlins Milfort, DE/LB Larry Jones, Sr; WR Daidren Zipperer, Sr; RB DonAres Johnson, Sr; LB RJ Kelly, Sr; LB Ro’lijah Hardy, Sr; DB Dontay Joyner, Sr, DB Shadarion Harrison, Sr; DB Brayshon Williams, Jr.
Mulberry football will platoon at quarterback
MULBERRY, FLORIDA – The rumor mill says Mulberry is getting better. After a 5-4 season playing a freelance schedule, Mulberry returns to district play this season and will open the season Thursday at Lake Region. The Panthers will compete in 2S District 13 with Discovery, Fort Meade, Frostproof and ...
Wesley Chapel Schools Resume Normal Schedule After Gunfire Investigated
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Wesley Chapel High School, Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, and Wesley Chapel Elementary School were briefly on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution after reports of hearing gunfire in the woods near the schools. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies
Hillsborough Schools Superintendent concedes recount unlikely to save referendum for teacher raises
TAMPA, Fla. — The lingering question of whether voters would support raising taxes to increase teacher salaries in Hillsborough County was still too close to call Wednesday. With more than 221,000 ballots cast, the difference was only about 600 votes, assuring a mandatory recount, unofficial results show. Hillsborough Schools...
lakewoodsnn.com
A new football season for the Spartans
The Lakewood Spartans football team has always been the top in Pinellas County and have always had a good run in the playoffs; but last year, their trip sent them all the way to the Florida State Football semifinals. To fulfill their high hopes this year, the Spartans have a little rebuilding to do.
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that
The Laker/Lutz News
Celebrating the start of the 2022-2023 school year
Whether they were heading to preschool, private school or public school, everyone in these photos has something in common: They’re smiling as they start a new school year. Here’s a shoutout to our readers who shared their photos with us, so we could continue our yearly ritual of publishing these pictures —an annual tradition in many families to record a moment in time.
Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
Beach Beacon
Commission approves redesign of Treasure Bay golf course
TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners favor a redesign of the 10-acre, nine-hole Treasure Bay golf course to include installation of a new irrigation system compatible with a proposed living shoreline to replace its seawall. During an Aug. 16 work session, commissioners approved a scenario that also includes a 3,500-linear-foot...
The Laker/Lutz News
Efforts continue to blaze new trails in Pasco
Pasco County is making progress on creating new trails to give residents more options — for getting around and staying fit. The Pasco County Commission has approved a $2.3 million professional services agreement with Atkins North America Inc., to provide project development and environmental services in connection with the Orange Belt Multi-Use Trail.
Florida police: Woman exposes self to kids at pool
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
The Laker/Lutz News
As school activities and sports ramp up, be sure to stay hydrated
The beginning of a new school year is full of fresh starts. It’s also a time when many school teams begin to kick into high gear — creating lots of opportunities to work up a sweat and get thirsty. There are team tryouts, practices and, of course, games...
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
Hillsborough, Pasco vote on property tax increases
Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they'll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.
floridapolitics.com
Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats
Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
Pinellas deputy disciplined for running over sunbathing woman
A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy received a written reprimand Wednesday, months after he accidentally ran over a sunbathing woman at St. Pete Beach with his 4x4 patrol SUV.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
