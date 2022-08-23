ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Week 1 of the Pasco County prep football season is about to get underway. Each week we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the Preseason ‘Super 7’ Poll.
2021 Record: 9-2 Key Athletes: QB Zach Pleuss, Sr; WR Tyler Williams, Sr; CB Cormani McClain; DT Guerlins Milfort, DE/LB Larry Jones, Sr; WR Daidren Zipperer, Sr; RB DonAres Johnson, Sr; LB RJ Kelly, Sr; LB Ro’lijah Hardy, Sr; DB Dontay Joyner, Sr, DB Shadarion Harrison, Sr; DB Brayshon Williams, Jr.
MULBERRY, FLORIDA – The rumor mill says Mulberry is getting better. After a 5-4 season playing a freelance schedule, Mulberry returns to district play this season and will open the season Thursday at Lake Region. The Panthers will compete in 2S District 13 with Discovery, Fort Meade, Frostproof and ...
Hillsborough County, FL
The Lakewood Spartans football team has always been the top in Pinellas County and have always had a good run in the playoffs; but last year, their trip sent them all the way to the Florida State Football semifinals. To fulfill their high hopes this year, the Spartans have a little rebuilding to do.
Whether they were heading to preschool, private school or public school, everyone in these photos has something in common: They’re smiling as they start a new school year. Here’s a shoutout to our readers who shared their photos with us, so we could continue our yearly ritual of publishing these pictures —an annual tradition in many families to record a moment in time.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

