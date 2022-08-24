Read full article on original website
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
Bicentennial Celebrated At Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Miss D’s Kitchen was serving up cornbread, beans, and collard greens Wednesday night during the Bicentennial Celebration at the Henry County Fairgrounds. It was another big night at the fair, with farm family activities, live music from local musicians, programs on Henry County’s smaller communities, old-fashioned story-telling, whittling, wagon rides, tours of the restored 1927 Paris Fire Department’s LeFrance fire truck and much more. In photo, Donna and Bobby Milam with their spread of a good, old-style meal for everyone to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Miss D’s).
Red, White & Blue Night At Patriot Stadium Friday
Paris, Tenn. –The residents of Henry County are invited to join in a special American flag. presentation on August 26 th prior to the Henry County vs Beech football game. This presentation is. part of celebrating the Woodmen Life Red, White & Blue program. When: August 26, 2022/ 6:30...
Learn About “The Crockett Men” At Lunch & Learn
Paris, Tenn.–Local TeacherAllen Ashlock will be speaking on the life and times of David Crockett, his son John Crockett and the Henry County connections at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. John Crockett and several Crockett family members are buried in Paris City Cemetery.
TVA Board Listening Session Set At Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors invites the public to join them as they gather input and conduct their quarterly business meeting on Aug. 31 at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Russell Duncan Ballroom (Room 224), 11 Wayne Fisher Drive, Martin, Tenn. TVA’s top...
Henry County, Union City Games Livestreamed Tonight
Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes games tonight. The Henry County games will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on the WLZK Youtube channel. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at WHNY/WLZK. Here is...
Jerry Dale Preuett
Mr. Jerry Dale Preuett, 82, of Union City, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born Wednesday, August 30,1939, in Obion County, son of the late Leonard and Olivia (Clemmons) Preuett. He was also preceded in death by his sister: Melaine Preuett; and two brothers: David Lynn Preuett and Larry Preuett, Sr.
Clarence Raymond Denton
Clarence Raymond Denton, 74, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. Raymond was born Thursday, May 20, 1948, in Woodlawn, Tennesssee, to the late Willie Denton and the late Mary Ballinger Denton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Angela “Angie” Denton; two sisters: Mary Phillips and Marie Phillips; and one brother: Leonard Denton.
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
Loss Of THP Pilot Lee Russell Mourned By Many
McKenzie, Tenn.–Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Sgt. Lee Russell of McKenzie was killed in a tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga. Sgt. Russell is a familiar face to many in our area, as he was a former Henry County deputy and flew many missions for local and area law enforcement agencies as a THP pilot.
WBBJ
Jackson State to offer one-day training events in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be offering one-day training events in September. Jackson State says training will include basic and advanced learning for QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, blueprint readying, project management, and PowerPoint. You can find additional details, register online or by contacting John...
Two Elvis Tribute Artists In Paris Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–No, you’re not seeing double. Music lovers will have a choice between two Elvis tribute artists Saturday night in Paris. Riley Jenkins of Paris will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Henry County. He will perform his free concert inside the Commercial Building on the fairgrounds.
Obion County Junior Livestock Show Draws Crowd
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show Tuesday night at the fairgrounds. Extension Office officials said, “Congratulations to all these exhibitors for their hard work before, during, and after the show!”. Congratulations to Grand Champions and Junior Hog Showmanship...
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
Holt Speaks Of Importance Of Farming, Forestry To State
Paris, Tenn.–Assistant State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Holt was the guest speaker for Thursday’s Paris Rotary Club meeting at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Holt hails from Weakley County and is a former State Representative. He said agriculture is the leading industry in Tennessee, producing $81 billion a year....
Obion Co. Junior Livestock Show Raises Record-Breaking $218,733
Union City, Tenn.–The 70th annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show and Sale was a Record Breaker!. A lot of hard work and dedication by our 2022 OCJL exhibitors was rewarded Tuesday night. The Obion County Extension Office reported, “Our generous buyers and community members showed out in a big...
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
WBBJ
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
