Read full article on original website
Related
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Texas Attraction Uses Over 100,000 Gourds to Create Breathtaking Pumpkin Paradise
Fall is quickly approaching which means everybody will be breaking out the pumpkin spice and looking for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Well, if it's pumpkins you are looking for, it's pumpkins galore at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. When I say "pumpkins galore", I'm talking over 100,000 of those bad boys.
Ozarks First.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri
The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is coming up this weekend at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Eplex!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday
A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
Insane Footage Shows Overwhelming Flash Flood In North Texas
Dallas set a record for most rainfall in a one-hour period.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
seniorsmatter.com
Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas
A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
Comments / 0