Texas State

Ozarks First.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri

The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is coming up this weekend at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Eplex!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
MISSOURI STATE
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death

A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
seniorsmatter.com

Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas

A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX

