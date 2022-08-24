ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
fwtx.com

Cereal Bar is Cerealsly Awesome

Forget being a kid in a candy store. Welcome to a cereal store. More accurately, a cereal bar, the first of its kind in the Tarrant area. Opened earlier this summer by local entrepreneur Devon Wordlaw, Roadrun’r Exotic Cereal Bar offers bowls of cereal in both straightforward and wildly imaginative varieties. If you want a bowl of Frosted Flakes, Wordlaw can do that. Or if you want a bowl of Frosted Flakes decked out with gummy bears, whipped cream, powdered sugar, caramel, ice cream, and chocolate sauce, Wordlaw can do that, too.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Dinosaur#Park Rangers
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain

Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets. Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.
HALTOM CITY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
News Channel 25

Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns

HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
HILL COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy