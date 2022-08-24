Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Demi Lovato is now going by both she/her and they/them pronouns. Here's why ...
For some, gender expression is an ongoing conversation and is a constantly evolving experience. For singer Demi Lovato, embracing her feminine side led the former Disney child star to adopt using she/her pronouns again after going only by they/them (for a nonbinary identity) for the last year. Here's why she chose to update her pronouns ...
ETOnline.com
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post
Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘29’ Slams Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Dating Her As A Teen
Demi Lovato has been teasing her upcoming album HOLY FVCK for quite some time. On Wednesday, the singer released her latest single “29,” which many fans believe is about her relationship with That ‘70s Show Wilmer Valderrama, whom she started dating when she was 17. Lovato’s single...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’
A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Sobriety and Custody Update
Coming back! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and gave an update on his sobriety journey and custody arrangement of his daughter, Ariana, during a sit-down with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Ronnie, 36, admitted it had been a “long year” while visiting with his former costar,...
Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words
Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited
As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician
Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a...
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Ben Affleck caught staring at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italian honeymoon
see also All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic... Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of new wife Jennifer Lopez. After celebrating their second wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon. And while the two were photographed enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular...
Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors
I heard Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair is so big because it’s full of secrets. Have you heard the latest cheating rumors about Melissa Gorga? Prior to Teresa’s iconic wedding day, word got out about Melissa and actor Nick Barrotta getting much too close after a night out in NYC. According to All About The Real Housewives, a source close to production […] The post Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Olivia Wilde Says She Has ‘Deep Love’ For Harry Styles & Reveals Why They Keep Their Romance Private
Olivia Wilde finally opened up about her relationship with pop star Harry Styles! The Hollywood A-lister, 38, has previously kept quite mum about dating the “As It Was” singer, 28 — but in a new interview detailing their work together on the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, she drops a few clues into their very private romance.
Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life
Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding Location Has Sentimental History
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house. The home where...
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
