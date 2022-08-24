ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post

Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’

A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
MUSIC
Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
RICEBORO, GA
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician

Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a...
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck caught staring at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italian honeymoon

see also All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic... Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of new wife Jennifer Lopez. After celebrating their second wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon. And while the two were photographed enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular...
CELEBRITIES
Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors

I heard Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair is so big because it’s full of secrets. Have you heard the latest cheating rumors about Melissa Gorga? Prior to Teresa’s iconic wedding day, word got out about Melissa and actor Nick Barrotta getting much too close after a night out in NYC. According to All About The Real Housewives, a source close to production […] The post Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life

Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
RELATIONSHIPS

