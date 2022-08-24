DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A handful of storms possible this evening/overnight. The main weather focus for this evening is still a boundary coming into northwest Iowa, hooked to some low pressure centered up around the Twin Cities. This boundary steadily descends into central Iowa tonight, bringing a renewed shot at storms. Likely earlier today, storm activity likely won't be widespread this evening. Wind shear is really weak, so storms will have trouble organizing and lasting a long time. There is a solid amount of moisture, though, so some brief heavy downpours, and a sporadic stronger wind gust are possible.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO