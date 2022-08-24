ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action

Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards

Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Student loan borrowers take next steps to receive debt forgiveness

AMES, Iowa — President Biden's announcement ofstudent loan cancellation fulfills a campaign promise to lift a big financial burden off of many families. If you are a borrower, you may have to take steps to receive debt forgiveness. Iowa College Aid reports nearly 70% of Iowa college students are...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Quiet summer for tornadoes in Iowa after a busy spring

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa summer weather is typically associated with heat, humidity, and the occasional bouts of severe storms. This year, however, a large portion of this summer has featured dry periods leading to flash droughts with only isolated instances of severe weather. In meteorological summer, which...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Scattered showers are on the radar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A handful of storms possible this evening/overnight. The main weather focus for this evening is still a boundary coming into northwest Iowa, hooked to some low pressure centered up around the Twin Cities. This boundary steadily descends into central Iowa tonight, bringing a renewed shot at storms. Likely earlier today, storm activity likely won't be widespread this evening. Wind shear is really weak, so storms will have trouble organizing and lasting a long time. There is a solid amount of moisture, though, so some brief heavy downpours, and a sporadic stronger wind gust are possible.
IOWA STATE

