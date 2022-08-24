Read full article on original website
An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action
Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards
Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Blow past a school bus stop sign and it will cost you your allowance
WAUKEE, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is passing down a simple warning as kids get back on the bus to go to school. Blow by a school bus stop sign and say goodbye to your allowance. Drivers who pass the outstretched stop sign of a school bus could be...
Student loan borrowers take next steps to receive debt forgiveness
AMES, Iowa — President Biden's announcement ofstudent loan cancellation fulfills a campaign promise to lift a big financial burden off of many families. If you are a borrower, you may have to take steps to receive debt forgiveness. Iowa College Aid reports nearly 70% of Iowa college students are...
Quiet summer for tornadoes in Iowa after a busy spring
DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa summer weather is typically associated with heat, humidity, and the occasional bouts of severe storms. This year, however, a large portion of this summer has featured dry periods leading to flash droughts with only isolated instances of severe weather. In meteorological summer, which...
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
Cindy Axne, Zach Nunn release new campaign ads as Iowa District 3 race heats up
DES MOINES, Iowa — In Iowa's heated third congressional district race, both incumbent Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn have new TV ads running. For Nunn, it's his first ad of the general election cycle. Nunn's ad, titled "Uniform" highlights his service in the United States Air Force and...
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
Scattered showers are on the radar
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A handful of storms possible this evening/overnight. The main weather focus for this evening is still a boundary coming into northwest Iowa, hooked to some low pressure centered up around the Twin Cities. This boundary steadily descends into central Iowa tonight, bringing a renewed shot at storms. Likely earlier today, storm activity likely won't be widespread this evening. Wind shear is really weak, so storms will have trouble organizing and lasting a long time. There is a solid amount of moisture, though, so some brief heavy downpours, and a sporadic stronger wind gust are possible.
Man buys $30 scratcher ticket after finishing construction job, wins $20 million
A California man splurged on a $30 lottery ticket after being paid for a construction job, and it really paid off for him. The California Lottery said on Tuesday that the man, Chad Fry, bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition ticket at the Foothill Market in Auburn. In the...
