Saint Louis, MO

slubillikens.com

10 Postseason Teams Await Billikens in Nonconference Play

ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis head women's basketball coach Rebecca Tillett today announced the team's nonconference schedule, a 15-game slate that includes six home contests at Chaifetz Arena. Baylor and South Dakota are two of 10, and possibly 11, 2021-22 postseason teams Saint Louis will face. The Billikens will take...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Notre Dame Slips Past Billikens, 2-0

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 | 7 p.m. Robert R. Hermann Stadium | St. Louis, Mo. •Notre Dame scored two second-half goals and went on to post a 2-0 victory over 19th-ranked Saint Louis Thursday night at Robert R. Hermann Stadium. •The attendance of 4,273 is the second-largest Hermann Stadium crowd...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

VB PREVIEW: Billikens Open Season at Arkansas State Invitational

August 26-27 | Jonesboro, Ark. MATCH 01 vs. Little Rock Friday, Aug. 26 • 10 a.m. N/A StatBroadcast. MATCH 02 at Arkansas State Friday, Aug. 26 • 7 p.m. ESPN+ Sidearm. MATCH 03 vs. Mississippi Valley Saturday, Aug. 27 • 10 a.m. N/A Sidearm. MATCH NOTES:. •...
JONESBORO, AR
St. Louis American

Cardinal Ritter College Prep is defying the odds

The year was 1979. President Jimmy Carter was in the White House, Sony had just released the Walkman, The Sugar Hill Gang released their first commercial rap hit, "Rapper's Delight" and Stephen King’s“The Dead Zone” was on the “best-sellers” list. In St. Louis, there was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Why the 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company. By hosting the 2026 BMW Championship, part of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Creve Coeur country club will have staged one of golf’s four majors, one of the PGA Tour's annual events and the Presidents Cup — the PGA Tour’s biennial international competition — within a 13-year period. Bellerive hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 and will be home to the 2030 Presidents Cup.
CREVE COEUR, MO
feastmagazine.com

10 places to eat and drink near Busch Stadium

From March to October, Baseball fans flock to Downtown to watch the beloved St. Louis Cardinals in action. With the development of Ballpark Village, there are now more places than ever to grab a drink and bite before or after the game. Here are the best places to eat and drink before cheering on the home team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlsportspage.com

Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Celebrate the newest Cardinals Hall of Famers, Charles Comiskey, Matt Holliday and Julián Javier on Saturday the 27th at 3:00pm. The Induction Ceremony Presented by Edward Jones will take place outside at Ballpark Village in the Together Credit Union Plaza. No lawn chairs will be allowed. The Red Jacket...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
MISSOURI STATE
thekirkwoodcall.com

Top five Kirkwood traditions

The first steps into KHS can be intimidating. From the swarms of people in the social studies hallway, the homework teachers pile on, to cramming for finals you should’ve studied for long before. However, you soon will realize that it is a welcoming community that has many traditions. From songs, to weekly football games to even the first day of school.
KIRKWOOD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

What Your St. Louis High School Says About You

Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene

Another day, another click bait-y article on a virtually unknown website downplaying the St. Louis food scene. This time, the offender is Clever, a real estate site that matches buyers and sellers with agents (in other words, not a food website); the subject is barbecue, a sacrosanct St. Louis culinary institution that anyone born within one hundred miles of the arch is bound by duty to defend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos

ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28

This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

