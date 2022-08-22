Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis City Soccer Club hires staff 6 months away from season kickoff
The St. Louis City Soccer Club (SC) is hiring staff for upcoming events and to work at the stadium once the inaugural season kicks off in Spring 2023.
St. Louis American
Cardinal Ritter College Prep is defying the odds
The year was 1979. President Jimmy Carter was in the White House, Sony had just released the Walkman, The Sugar Hill Gang released their first commercial rap hit, "Rapper's Delight" and Stephen King’s“The Dead Zone” was on the “best-sellers” list. In St. Louis, there was...
Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Why the 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company. By hosting the 2026 BMW Championship, part of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Creve Coeur country club will have staged one of golf’s four majors, one of the PGA Tour's annual events and the Presidents Cup — the PGA Tour’s biennial international competition — within a 13-year period. Bellerive hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 and will be home to the 2030 Presidents Cup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
feastmagazine.com
10 places to eat and drink near Busch Stadium
From March to October, Baseball fans flock to Downtown to watch the beloved St. Louis Cardinals in action. With the development of Ballpark Village, there are now more places than ever to grab a drink and bite before or after the game. Here are the best places to eat and drink before cheering on the home team.
stlsportspage.com
Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Celebrate the newest Cardinals Hall of Famers, Charles Comiskey, Matt Holliday and Julián Javier on Saturday the 27th at 3:00pm. The Induction Ceremony Presented by Edward Jones will take place outside at Ballpark Village in the Together Credit Union Plaza. No lawn chairs will be allowed. The Red Jacket...
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
thekirkwoodcall.com
Top five Kirkwood traditions
The first steps into KHS can be intimidating. From the swarms of people in the social studies hallway, the homework teachers pile on, to cramming for finals you should’ve studied for long before. However, you soon will realize that it is a welcoming community that has many traditions. From songs, to weekly football games to even the first day of school.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
What Your St. Louis High School Says About You
Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene
Another day, another click bait-y article on a virtually unknown website downplaying the St. Louis food scene. This time, the offender is Clever, a real estate site that matches buyers and sellers with agents (in other words, not a food website); the subject is barbecue, a sacrosanct St. Louis culinary institution that anyone born within one hundred miles of the arch is bound by duty to defend.
FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos
ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
KSDK
Byers' Beat: One common thread connects marijuana dispensary break-ins, shootings and a police chase
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — A mid-day...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28
This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
