Read full article on original website
Related
stnonline.com
GreenPower Delivers Three BEAST Electric School Buses to West Virginia and Appoints Dealer for the State
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.– GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the sale and delivery of three BEAST Type D all-electric school buses to the West Virginia Department of Education and the appointment of an independent dealer with locations across the state of West Virginia for GreenPower’s BEAST Type D and Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school buses.
stnonline.com
Krise Transportation Announces Expansions and Partnerships Throughout Pennsylvania
Punxsutawney, Pa. — Krise Transportation, Inc. the leading transportation partner for Pennsylvania school districts, continues to support growth with six additional partnerships. The announcement continues to display the trust Pennsylvania school officials have in the Krise Transportation, Inc. organization. Krise is pleased to partner with the following school districts...
stnonline.com
Two Tennessee Students Injured, One Killed During First Week of School
A Tennessee community came together to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school, reported WSMV News. Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were reportedly walking to school when a car came out of nowhere. Both middle school girls were struck down by the car midway through the crosswalk.
Comments / 0