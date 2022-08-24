ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

stnonline.com

GreenPower Delivers Three BEAST Electric School Buses to West Virginia and Appoints Dealer for the State

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.– GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the sale and delivery of three BEAST Type D all-electric school buses to the West Virginia Department of Education and the appointment of an independent dealer with locations across the state of West Virginia for GreenPower’s BEAST Type D and Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school buses.
TRAFFIC
Krise Transportation Announces Expansions and Partnerships Throughout Pennsylvania

Punxsutawney, Pa. — Krise Transportation, Inc. the leading transportation partner for Pennsylvania school districts, continues to support growth with six additional partnerships. The announcement continues to display the trust Pennsylvania school officials have in the Krise Transportation, Inc. organization. Krise is pleased to partner with the following school districts...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

