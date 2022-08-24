Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Multiple riders hurt on New Jersey roller coaster, officials say
JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) — Multiple people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday evening, officials said. Several people reported back pain after riding the El Toro roller coaster, a Six Flags spokesperson confirmed. Five people were taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated. El Toro has since been closed for inspection, the spokesperson said.
WSAV News 3
Woman charged with stealing over $1 million in GA tuition assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor Karen C. Lyke (formerly known as Karen C. Gregory) has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in a years-long scheme to steal over $1.3 million. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan explained that by utilizing her […]
