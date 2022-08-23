Read full article on original website
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
agupdate.com
Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin
There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
kfgo.com
Michigan man suspected of arson at Winona seminary
WINONA, Minn. – Winona County authorities are seeking first-degree arson charges against a Michigan man for allegedly starting a fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside Winona on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the 48-year-old man, who was there on a retreat, admitted to starting a fire in...
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
bassmaster.com
Fifteen pounds is always money at La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. — In the four previous Elite Series tournaments on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, an average of 15 pounds a day has been good enough for a fourth-place finish or better. It may take less than that for similar results this week when the four-day season-ending Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the Mississippi River begins Thursday.
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death. Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to...
Wisconsin Mother and Son Strip, do Karate, Steal Muffin Mix From Walmart
When the going gets good...or something. ClumsyCrooks. Back in 2019, be glad you weren't in the Eau Claire, Wisconsin around 8:30 pm on April 11th. Things got weird, and then got weirder. This is like the set up for a bad pro wrestling "skit" on AEW...Yes, this is THAT bad.
UPDATE: Missing Buffalo County woman located alive and safe
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is on the look for a missing and possibly endangered woman.
KAAL-TV
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta High School student killed in crash Thursday night
TOWN OF SPARTA (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night near Sparta. The teenager, identified as incoming Sparta High School junior James Dean Olson, who went by J.D., died in the crash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. In...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
wizmnews.com
Sparta ax murder suspect ready to be tried in Monroe County
Just over a year ago, three people were attacked with an ax at a house just outside of Sparta, Wis. An 87-year-old man died. The other two were injured. The suspect in the attack is a grandson of one of the surviving victims, and he’s scheduled to go on trial in Monroe County, starting Friday.
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
