ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians

BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomfield edges BNL in five-set thriller

BLOOMFIELD – Bloomfield won a tight fifth set to fend off Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Tuesday night. The Cardinals recorded a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12 victory as the Stars slipped to 0-5. “A heart-wrenching loss,” BNL coach Whitney Carroll said. “We knew...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL battles to first-ever deadlock with nemesis Bloomington South

BEDFORD – When is a tie actually a win? When it comes against a rival that has dominated like a heartless, cruel Targaryen tyrant on the throne. For Bedford North Lawrence, the only thing sweeter than being equal with nemesis Bloomington South – ranked No.18 in Class 3A – would be being better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kurtz, IN
Bedford, IN
Sports
City
Bedford, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
wbiw.com

Obituary: Max S. Harrison

Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey

Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Baker
Person
Graham Turner
wbiw.com

Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board

BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 258 railroad crossing to close for repairs in Seymour

JACKSON CO. — The Louisville and Indiana Railroad plans to close the State Road 258/6th Street rail crossing in Seymour for repairs starting as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. The crossing is located just west of State Road 11 at Indianapolis Avenue, and is expected to...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Humble Beginnings: “75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” through music

MITCHELL – To celebrate “75 Years of Persimmon Traditions,” the Persimmon Festival will hearken back to its humble 1947 beginnings and the decades that followed by bringing a wide variety of free musical entertainment to the Mitchell community and its visitors. “To celebrate the 75th anniversary of...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnl#Stars
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Alice Karr

Mary Alice Karr, 76, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1946 in Salem to Isom Davis and Marie (Edwards) Davis. Mary Alice married Lee Karr on December 30, 1986 and he survives. Mary Alice worked at the Telephone Company, RCA and General Motors in Bedford.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days

BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road

BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
MITCHELL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wbiw.com

Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday

COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 East and 800 North. According to a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department report, a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling north on County Road 500...
BROWNSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival

PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
PAOLI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy