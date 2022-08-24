Read full article on original website
No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians
BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
Stars seek a true victory, not a ‘moral’ one, as they face Bloomington North in Week 2
BEDFORD – Legendary college coach Bobby Bowden did not subscribe to the concept of “moral victories” during his career at Florida State. Those things, he proclaimed, are forgotten. And that’s true. Nobody pens epic poems or memorable songs about “almost.”. Bedford North Lawrence believes in...
Bloomfield edges BNL in five-set thriller
BLOOMFIELD – Bloomfield won a tight fifth set to fend off Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Tuesday night. The Cardinals recorded a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12 victory as the Stars slipped to 0-5. “A heart-wrenching loss,” BNL coach Whitney Carroll said. “We knew...
BNL battles to first-ever deadlock with nemesis Bloomington South
BEDFORD – When is a tie actually a win? When it comes against a rival that has dominated like a heartless, cruel Targaryen tyrant on the throne. For Bedford North Lawrence, the only thing sweeter than being equal with nemesis Bloomington South – ranked No.18 in Class 3A – would be being better.
Terry Cole Field sees the first sections of turf installed as part of the Capital Project
MITCHELL – The first steps in the future of Football at Mitchell High School and the Capital Project were taken, as the first sections of the artificial turf were laid down at Terry Cole Field Tuesday afternoon. Following supply chain delays, the start of the football season had to...
Kaedyn Bennett named BNL Genius Jock, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward
BEDFORD – Kaedyn Bennett, son of Bryce and Marci Bennett has been named the Genius Jock at Bedford North Lawrence for the month of August, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Kaedyn is a Senior at BNL and a three-sport athlete in...
Obituary: Max S. Harrison
Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey
Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board
BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
State Road 258 railroad crossing to close for repairs in Seymour
JACKSON CO. — The Louisville and Indiana Railroad plans to close the State Road 258/6th Street rail crossing in Seymour for repairs starting as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. The crossing is located just west of State Road 11 at Indianapolis Avenue, and is expected to...
Humble Beginnings: “75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” through music
MITCHELL – To celebrate “75 Years of Persimmon Traditions,” the Persimmon Festival will hearken back to its humble 1947 beginnings and the decades that followed by bringing a wide variety of free musical entertainment to the Mitchell community and its visitors. “To celebrate the 75th anniversary of...
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
Obituary: Mary Alice Karr
Mary Alice Karr, 76, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1946 in Salem to Isom Davis and Marie (Edwards) Davis. Mary Alice married Lee Karr on December 30, 1986 and he survives. Mary Alice worked at the Telephone Company, RCA and General Motors in Bedford.
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days
BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road
BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
Results from the American Legion Cecil C. Martin post 250 Annual Car Show announced
MITCHELL – The American Legion Cecil C. Martin Post 250 held their Annual Car show on Saturday which saw multiple vehicles come out in support of the group. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles lined the parking lot in Mitchell after paying a $15 entry fee, for a chance to win one of the many prizes that were available during the event.
Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday
COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 East and 800 North. According to a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department report, a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling north on County Road 500...
Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival
PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
