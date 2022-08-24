Longmont is looking to be one of the few cities in the nation to use these new cameras; will they help to quiet the noise?. We've all heard loud cars and motorcycles barreling down the streets of the Fort Collins area. How would that change if noise monitors were added to traffic lights? Longmont is about to to find out, joining cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, who already have them.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO