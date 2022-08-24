ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

New Traffic Cameras In Longmont Look to Clamp Down on Noisy Vehicles

Longmont is looking to be one of the few cities in the nation to use these new cameras; will they help to quiet the noise?. We've all heard loud cars and motorcycles barreling down the streets of the Fort Collins area. How would that change if noise monitors were added to traffic lights? Longmont is about to to find out, joining cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, who already have them.
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Business
Superior, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
broomfieldenterprise.com

City and county clerk candidates gather for Broomfield forum

Three candidates for Broomfield City and County Clerk gathered Wednesday night to introduce themselves to the community at a forum held at the George DiCiero City and County Building. The three candidates vying for the open clerk position are Val Abramovich, the chief deputy clerk and recorder for Jefferson County;...
BROOMFIELD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Sprinkler#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Marshall Fire#Target#Folsom
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Do you need Title Lock protection for your home?

Do you need Title Lock protection for your home? A local real estate guru says he can think of no reason why anyone would. In his 17 years in real estate, Associate Executive for First American Title Kyle Snyder has only seen one case of title fraud and it was in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRDO

Arapahoe County to save 1.5 million gallons of water by changing type of grass

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Arapahoe County are changing a three-acre field in Littleton to a type of grass that will withstand Colorado's current climate. 9News reports the county is replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The native grass won't require irrigation at all, whereas Kentucky Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the summer.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

RTD's new police chief comes with a prickly past

The Regional Transportation District's newly appointed police chief is bringing some baggage to Denver. Driving the news: RTD officials this week named Joel Fitzgerald Sr. to lead the district's small safety arm, which spans eight counties and 40 cities across the metro.The Philadelphia native has master's and doctorate degrees in business administration, plus three decades of law enforcement experience — including serving as police chief in four cities.Yes, but: The last three years of Fitzgerald's public safety career have proven prickly. Fitzgerald resigned earlier this month as police chief in Waterloo, Iowa — a little more than two years into...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Loveland’s Annual Corn Roast at Old Fairgrounds Park August 26, 27

It's one of the biggest parties of the year, for Loveland. A parade, bands, beer, vendors, a duck race, and roasted corn. Lots and lots of roasted sweet corn. A sure sign that summer is winding down is when it's time for the "Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival" in Loveland. It's one of the events in town that sets the Sweetheart City apart from its neighbors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy