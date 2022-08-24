Read full article on original website
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in hand
Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000
Arvada industrial development gets two new tenants
420 Hotels breaks ground on cannabis consumption lounge next month
Superior's Target store set to reopen following Marshall Fire damage
Superior's Target store will reopen on Aug. 30 after the Marshall Fire triggered malfunctioning sprinklers that flooded the store for days after the destructive fire.
Marshall Fire victims pressured to return to toxic home
A family of Marshall Fire victims is speaking out after getting pressure to move back into their home with toxic levels of contamination inside.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
New Traffic Cameras In Longmont Look to Clamp Down on Noisy Vehicles
Longmont is looking to be one of the few cities in the nation to use these new cameras; will they help to quiet the noise?. We've all heard loud cars and motorcycles barreling down the streets of the Fort Collins area. How would that change if noise monitors were added to traffic lights? Longmont is about to to find out, joining cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, who already have them.
broomfieldenterprise.com
City and county clerk candidates gather for Broomfield forum
Three candidates for Broomfield City and County Clerk gathered Wednesday night to introduce themselves to the community at a forum held at the George DiCiero City and County Building. The three candidates vying for the open clerk position are Val Abramovich, the chief deputy clerk and recorder for Jefferson County;...
DougCo attorney resigns, nationwide search to begin
Douglas County Attorney Lance Ingalls. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Lance Ingalls submitted his resignation Tuesday after serving for nearly two decades as Douglas County attorney.
String of vandalism hits Longmont's oldest standing church
Longmont's oldest standing church was one of the seven buildings damaged amid a string of vandalism in the city Wednesday morning.
What's That?: Construction on Tower Road will end with tacos
It turns out construction out towards the Denver International airport will soon be a new fast-food restaurant.
denverite.com
Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support
Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance
Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
broomfieldleader.com
Do you need Title Lock protection for your home?
Do you need Title Lock protection for your home? A local real estate guru says he can think of no reason why anyone would. In his 17 years in real estate, Associate Executive for First American Title Kyle Snyder has only seen one case of title fraud and it was in Longmont.
Hammer-swinging burglars steal Bentley, 3 other cars from dealership
The Sheridan Police Department is investigating after cars were stolen from a dealership Thursday morning.
The Restaurant Famous for Its ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard is Opening a Lakewood Location
Culver’s fast food restaurant is coming to South Wadsworth Way later this year (or early next)
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Car broken into at 4-star hotel garage in Denver
A Texas woman is frustrated after her car was broken into on vacation, while it was parked in a garage attached to the Magnolia Hotel Denver, a Marriott property in downtown Denver.
KRDO
Arapahoe County to save 1.5 million gallons of water by changing type of grass
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Arapahoe County are changing a three-acre field in Littleton to a type of grass that will withstand Colorado's current climate. 9News reports the county is replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The native grass won't require irrigation at all, whereas Kentucky Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the summer.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
RTD's new police chief comes with a prickly past
The Regional Transportation District's newly appointed police chief is bringing some baggage to Denver. Driving the news: RTD officials this week named Joel Fitzgerald Sr. to lead the district's small safety arm, which spans eight counties and 40 cities across the metro.The Philadelphia native has master's and doctorate degrees in business administration, plus three decades of law enforcement experience — including serving as police chief in four cities.Yes, but: The last three years of Fitzgerald's public safety career have proven prickly. Fitzgerald resigned earlier this month as police chief in Waterloo, Iowa — a little more than two years into...
Loveland’s Annual Corn Roast at Old Fairgrounds Park August 26, 27
It's one of the biggest parties of the year, for Loveland. A parade, bands, beer, vendors, a duck race, and roasted corn. Lots and lots of roasted sweet corn. A sure sign that summer is winding down is when it's time for the "Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival" in Loveland. It's one of the events in town that sets the Sweetheart City apart from its neighbors.
