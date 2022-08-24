Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
wschronicle.com
AKAs bring back community day in full force
After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WSET
Lynchburg man uses passion for hunting to give back, provide food to the community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg man is using his passion for hunting to do some good in the Hill City community. On Monday, Aaron Means took to a Lynchburg Facebook group, Living in Lynchburg, with an offer for those in need. "I would like to bless a family...
Gang violence prevention director to speak at Courthouse steps on Thursday
ROCKINGHAM — The Leak Street Alumni will host a guest speaker on the steps of the Courthouse on Thursday. Richmond County native Robert David Sr., a motivational speaker and youth and gang violence prevention director in Danville, Virginia, will deliver the address at the back to school event. This...
WDBJ7.com
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Wing Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th Annual Roanoke Wing Fest is set for Saturday, August 27 at Dr. Pepper Park. Organizer Waynette Anderson stopped by 7@four to preview the event. Click for for information about the event.
WSET
$45 million grant to bring 14 more SROs to Bedford County schools
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is getting additional funding for School Resource Officers in their district. The grant is for $45 million over the next four years and would provide 14 additional SROs. The grant covers 100% of the costs associated with the SROs in...
WSET
Martinsville holds talk session while Henry County releases video on reversion
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville's Public Information Office hosted a "Let's Talk Reversion" session on Thursday evening at the Baldwin Building in uptown Martinsville. The session comes on the heels of the Virginia Supreme Court dismissing the city's petition on the reversion referendum. Martinsville Public Information...
WSET
DPD still investigating why gun was brought into George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After Danville Police said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday, ABC13 worked to learn more about what happened. As of Wednesday morning, there were still more questions than answers as to why and how a student got a gun into George Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke woman doesn’t allow her mental illness to stop her passion for serving people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman who has dedicated her life to serving people experiencing homelessness is sharing where this passion developed and how she closely relates to those dealing with these kinds of struggles. Dawn Sandoval, 55, is the founder of The Least of These Ministry or TLOT,...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
WSET
'Committed to safety' Campbell County Public Schools announces emergency drill plans
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that each school will conduct safety drills. In the upcoming days and weeks, each school will conduct required fire, school lockdown, and bus exit drills. During these drills, students will be instructed on the expectations and procedures for these...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
WSLS
Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
Reidsville Teen Center reopening after closing its doors more than two years ago
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — This Saturday the Reidsville Park and Recreation Teen Center will re-open for the first time since closing its doors due to COVID-19 more than two years ago. The Teen Center was established in 2004 to serve youth ages 10 through 17. It offers after-school programs such...
WSET
20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society waiving fees amid ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In honor of “National Clear the Shelters Adoption Weekend,” the Lynchburg Humane Society plans to waive the adoption fees for many pets later this week. From Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28, the humane society says there will be no adoption fees...
