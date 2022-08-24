ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wschronicle.com

AKAs bring back community day in full force

After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville

Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Roanoke Wing Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th Annual Roanoke Wing Fest is set for Saturday, August 27 at Dr. Pepper Park. Organizer Waynette Anderson stopped by 7@four to preview the event. Click for for information about the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Martinsville holds talk session while Henry County releases video on reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville's Public Information Office hosted a "Let's Talk Reversion" session on Thursday evening at the Baldwin Building in uptown Martinsville. The session comes on the heels of the Virginia Supreme Court dismissing the city's petition on the reversion referendum. Martinsville Public Information...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Talent Show#Dpd#Ipad#Lucks Lwn Care Inc#Youth Engagement Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WSET

20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy