Developers Of Owlboy Reveal Vikings On Trampolines
Vikings on Trampolines, a brilliantly named sequel to Owlboy, has been made public by its creators. Although you could infer from the name that there’s more to it than that, the truth is that it’s obviously about Vikings who are trampolining. It has a straightforward idea and, according...
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits A Significant Update And A Steam Release Are Coming
The anniversary update for September adds New Game+, new goods, and other things. Magnificent action-adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits will soon receive a significant version that will include a New Game+ feature. IGN has exclusive knowledge of the game’s free Anniversary Update, which will contain New Game+, Charmstones, Spirit Guide...
IGN
Aussie Deals: Horizon FW for $51, 29 Buck PS5 Titles, Steam Publisher Sales and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Nurgle, antagonist of Darktide—it's Friday! I'm back on deck after a week away. Said deck is awash with crazy deals. Personally, I'd gravitate towards those $29 PS5 games and the unusually cheap Breath of the Wild. I'm also totally buying a LEGO Seinfeld set after I write this. That discount is gold, Jerry. Gold.
dotesports.com
Pentiment to launch in November, will be available on Xbox Game Pass
The action-adventure game by Obsidian Entertainment Pentiment is scheduled to release on Nov. 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam on the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced today. Pre-orders as well as pre-downloads for the Xbox Game Pass are open as of Aug. 24. The stylized adventure game...
Now Available On Game Pass Is The Most Awful Elder Scrolls Game
Battlespire, probably the weakest Elder Scrolls game, has been added to PC Game Pass as part of the QuakeCon released this week by the newly formed Microsoft subsidiary id Software and Bethesda. Arena, Daggerfall, Redguard, and other Elder Scrolls games from the 1990s were finally added to Steam. I don’t...
Every PS5 video game delay 2022: Upcoming release dates
Many high-profile games were delayed throughout the last couple of years due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2022. We've compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022 and beyond.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
A Diablo 2 Player Successfully Completes The Pacifist Hell Run, Which Was Before Only Thought To Be Theoretically Conceivable
MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
The One Off PS3 Classic Heavenly Sword, Which Might Have Spawned A Franchise, Is Being Remastered Or Followed By PlayStation Aficionados
Since Heavenly Sword is not a PS Plus title, it is a PlayStation exclusive that can only be played on a PS3. Nevertheless, fans still expect Sony to go above and beyond to bring this neglected PS3 game back. Ninja Theory created and published the 2007 PlayStation-only hack-and-slash game, Heavenly...
According To Creator HoYoverse, The Teyvat Times Newsletter Volume 4 Will Soon Be Released As Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Comes To An End
Through social media and the HoYoLAB platform, HoYoverse frequently communicates with the Genshin Impact player community. A further communication channel used by HoYoverse is the Teyvat Times newsletter, which provides in-depth reports on each update. Teyvat Times Volume 4 offers insight into the most recent data for Genshin Impact version 2.8 as it comes to an end.
Engadget
'Dark Souls 3' PC servers are finally back online, seven months later
Seven long months after shut off the Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 PC servers due to a security issue, it's finally starting to bring them back online. "Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls 3 have been reactivated," on the official Dark Souls Twitter account reads. "We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service."
During The Destiny 2: Lightfall Showcase, Bungie Makes The Divisive Choice To Discontinue Moving Further With The Game
Bungie‘s developers were compelled to make some controversial choices as the plot of Destiny 2 developed. As a result of the increasing quantity of places, armor, and weapons that each expansion and Season of content added to the game, the concept of sunsetting was created in Destiny 2 so that the development teams could essentially remove and rewrite assets.
The Game May Be Released In November, According To A Listing From A Website That Advertises Particular Sonic Frontiers Products
Sonic Frontiers, which is anticipated to be among the franchise’s most ambitious games, has fans pumped up for its release. Due to this, the game adopts the open-world genre; this genre change has been compared to Nintendo‘s for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game’s gameplay, puzzles, and exploration received new information throughout June. This culminated in a Sonic Frontiers trailer that debuted during a Nintendo Direct and included details on the game’s plot points and the hotly-tipped Cyberspace stages.
A First-Person Horror Game With Management Simulation Elements Is Called Bloody Hell Hotel
The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
IGN
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
The Pokemon World Championships Will Soon Provide Additional Details About The Upcoming Games For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Fans
As many fans of the series are well aware, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the most current mainline games in the series. While they will include the traditional elements that devoted fans would anticipate, such as three new beginning Pokemon to select from, new legendaries, and new Professors to guide novice trainers on their adventures, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also introduce several brand-new mechanics to the franchise. For example, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can travel anywhere in the Paldea region because it is an open world.
Left 4 Dead's successor wasn't a flop – it was just 'ahead of its time', say devs
Seven-year-old multiplayer shooter Evolve recently received a second wind, but developer Turtle Rock Studios reckons its ill-fated follow-up to Left 4 Dead might have stood a better chance of survival if it had been released today. The asymmetric competitive shooter – in which four players face off against a mutating,...
From The Viewpoint Of A Rent-A-Cop, Security Booth: Director’s Cut Presents Shady Business Intrigue From The ’90s
Like The Mortuary Assistant, the indie horror game that Security Booth: Director’s Cut is contemporary with, it is more than just a job simulator. The ostensibly uninteresting subject is made to really sing by an undercurrent of dread and mystery. On August 19, the first-person horror game’s extended version went up on Steam.
Weta Workshop And Private Division Are Releasing A New Lord Of The Rings Video Game That Is Separate From The Movies
Weta Workshop and Private Division are working on a new Lord of the Rings video game that will be set in the literary realm rather than the filmic one. The new game, which was revealed today through Twitter, is set in Middle-earth, and Weta—who worked on both the classic Peter Jackson films and Amazon’s The Rings of Power—is collaborating with Take-Private Two’s Division publishing house.
