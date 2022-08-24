Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region?Advocates who think so say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. They believe there are other wolves in New York and New England, saying they could be crossing the frozen St. Lawrence River while heading south from Canada. And they want the government to protect them.“There has to be other wolves here,” said John Glowa, president of the Maine Wolf Coalition....

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO