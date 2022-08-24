ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

BBC

Scottish west coast sea eagle chicks killed by bird flu

Fears have been raised that Scotland's white-tailed sea eagle population could be devastated by bird flu after dead chicks tested positive for the virus. RSPB Scotland said a chick on Mull - an important breeding area for the UK's largest bird of prey - was found to have had avian flu.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed

The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record

“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
GRANBY, CO
Outdoor Life

Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range

Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
ALASKA STATE
Nature.com

Grizzly man

You have full access to this article via your institution. In this picture, I’m face to face with an anaesthetized 250-kilogram male grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis), which was caught near Sparwood and Elkford in Canada. With help from conservation inspector Joe Caravetta, who is sitting next to me, and my field technician Laura Smit, I’m putting a GPS-enabled collar on the bear so that we can track his movements.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack, Films Stand-Off With the Animal: WATCH

A Utah hunter’s “biggest fear came true” when she found herself facing off against a territorial mountain lion near Rush Valley in Tooele County. On Saturday, Laurien Elsholz was bow hunting for spike elk when she picked up the odor of a dead animal. Seconds later, the mountain lion guarding its kill crashed through the brush of the steep canyon and swiped at its potential opponent.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region?Advocates who think so say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. They believe there are other wolves in New York and New England, saying they could be crossing the frozen St. Lawrence River while heading south from Canada. And they want the government to protect them.“There has to be other wolves here,” said John Glowa, president of the Maine Wolf Coalition....
ANIMALS
Pocono Update

Fatal Disease Threatens Rabbit And Hare Population In Pennsylvania

Rabbits and hares face a severe threat as a fatal disease has made its way to Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, two captive rabbits from a facility in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2), one of the viruses that cause Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD).
Field & Stream

Anti-Hunting Groups Sue Feds to Spur Decision on Re-Listing Rocky Mountain Gray Wolves

A coalition of anti-hunting groups has filed a lawsuit that would force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to decide whether or not gray wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains should be returned to the Endangered Species List. Gray wolves in the northern Rockies were removed from the federal Endangered Species List in 2008. When a judge restored federal protections for wolves in February 2022, northern Rocky Mountain wolf populations were exempted from the ruling.
WYOMING STATE
Field & Stream

Ohio Town Proposes Urban Hunt to Reduce Ballooning Whitetail Deer Population

A small Ohio city just south of Cleveland has become a serious whitetail deer hotspot—but not in a good way. According to city officials, the town of Medina, Ohio—population 26,000—is home to about 600 resident deer. That’s approximately 60 deer for every square mile within the city. For comparison, there are only 20 deer per square mile in more rural parts of the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
MEDINA, OH
Outsider.com

Fearless Hunting Dog Scares off Giant Grizzly Bear

Dogs are great for many things: companionship, loyalty, and memories. However, in some cases, they can be terrific protectors. In this viral clip, an incredibly brave hunting dog scares off a giant grizzly bear in an open pasture. The clip starts the huge bear walks up. The dog rolls around...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Best Air Rifles for Squirrels of 2022

Squirrels are one of the most popular species of small game, and in some regions, squirrel hunting borders on a religion. Several species of tree squirrel can be hunted in almost every region of the country. I attempt to do the grand slam squirrel hunt every year, which consists of taking a fox squirrel, gray squirrel, black color phase fox/gray squirrel, and the Aberts in a single season. And to my way of thinking, airguns are the perfect tool for harvesting this upland critter.
PETS

